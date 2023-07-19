Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan framed in drug bust? Arrest was just ‘set up’, Kiran Gosavi a pawn

According to the revelations made by a former official, Kiran Gosavi was roped in as a witness by Sameer Wankhede in the Aryan Khan drug case, leading to the star kid’s arrest.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 07:10 AM IST

The tables have turned on Sameer Wankhede as what was a drug case against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan had now turned into a corruption case against the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official, who was the supercop who headed the Mumbai drug bust.

Long after SRK’s son Aryan Khan was acquitted of all charges in the Mumbai drug bust case, former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede is in the crosshairs. A former intelligence officer has made the claims that the arrest of Aryan Khan was just a ‘set up’, headed by Sameer Wankhede.

Former intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad said that the arrest of Aryan Khan was a setup and the drug bust in Mumbai was ‘compromised’. Prasad was also one of the officers in charge of the Mumbai drug bust and made shocking revelations to the CBI regarding Aryan Khan’s arrest.

Prasad further made the allegation that the key witness of the case, Kiran Gosavi, was “roped in” to the case against Aryan Khan by Sameer Wankhede. He alleged that Wankhede had instructed the witnesses to arrive on the spot of the drug bust, and seemed like he knew the witnesses beforehand.

Further, the ex-intelligence officer said that the fact that Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested by the NCB in the drug bust was proof that the investigation was compromised and that the entire operation was conducted in an intentional manner.

Aryan Khan was arrested in 2021 from a party in Mumbai in relation to a drug case but was later released on bail. Further, the court ended up dropping the charges against Khan due to lack of evidence.

Soon the tables turned and the drug bust involving SRK’s son Aryan Khan turned into a corruption case against Sameer Wankhede, who has been accused of demanding a bribe from Shah Rukh Khan in exchange for dropping the charges against his son.

READ | DNA Special: How ‘hero cop’ of Aryan Khan drug bust case in Mumbai became the real villain

