Seema Haider case: Cross border love story or Pakistani spy mission? How PUBG love became national security issue

The PUBG love story between Seema Haider and Sachin is now being seen as a national security issue after the Pakistani woman crossed the national border with ease.

A Pakistani woman named Seema Haider, who seemingly crossed the Indian border with ease and has been living in the country for several weeks, has now become a national security issue, despite her insistence on the fact that she is just a cross-border lover.

Seema Haider had traveled from Pakistan to Nepal, after which she crossed the border and entered India to be with her lover Sachin, an Indian Hindu man living in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. However, many have dubbed this move by Haider a conspiracy by Pakistan to release a spy in India.

Seema had crossed the border with her four children, fathered by her previous husband, and the five Pakistani citizens had been living with Sachin in Noida before they were arrested by the police for entering the country illegally and living here without a visa.

Sachin and Seema met on the online gaming platform PUBG, after which they struck up a relationship. However, Seema Haider’s love story has now become an issue of national security, and here’s how.

Seema Haider crossed the Indian border illegally and does not have a visa, despite living in the country for two months. This exposes several loopholes in the Indian immigration system as well as border security, which can further prompt major threats to the nation.

Further, ever since Seema Haider started living in India and her love story has come out in the public light, Indian security agencies have received multiple terror threats from Pakistani agencies and groups of dacoits, who are demanding that the Pakistani woman be sent back to their country.

Seema Haider has also been accused by many of being a spy from Pakistan and working for the rival country’s intelligence agency ISI. The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has been assigned the case of the PUBG love story and is still probing every possibility in the Seema-Sachin relationship.

READ | DNA Special: How Pakistan's Seema Haider managed to enter India without a visa