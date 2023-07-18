Headlines

Seema Haider case: Cross border love story or Pakistani spy mission? How PUBG love became national security issue

Former Kerala CM and Congress leader Oommen Chandy dies at 79

DNA Special: How Pakistan's Seema Haider managed to enter India without a visa

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 710 crore new terminal at Port Blair Airport today, check pics

Meet Aparajita Singh, doctor-turned-IAS officer, who had fracture during UPSC preparation, bagged AIR 82

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Seema Haider case: Cross border love story or Pakistani spy mission? How PUBG love became national security issue

DNA Special: How Pakistan's Seema Haider managed to enter India without a visa

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 710 crore new terminal at Port Blair Airport today, check pics

Inspirational messages by BTS' V and Jungkook 

UPSC: Top 10 youngest IAS officers in India

10 benefits of drinking hot water in the morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

Rinku Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad: 5 IPL stars who failed to make it to India's T20 squad for WI tour

Devotees Offer Gangajal To Lord Shiva On Sawan Shivratri At Temple In Delhi

Amarnath Yatra 2023: 'Aarti' performed at Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine

Project K: Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer takes internet by storm, fans say 'queen is coming'

Kajol's kissing scene from The Trial goes viral, netizens say 'bhai ye sab kya dekhna padh rha hai'

'My face looks f**ked up': Urfi Javed gets under eye-fillers after being trolled, says 'even makeup can't hide my...'

HomeIndia

India

Seema Haider case: Cross border love story or Pakistani spy mission? How PUBG love became national security issue

The PUBG love story between Seema Haider and Sachin is now being seen as a national security issue after the Pakistani woman crossed the national border with ease.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Pakistani woman named Seema Haider, who seemingly crossed the Indian border with ease and has been living in the country for several weeks, has now become a national security issue, despite her insistence on the fact that she is just a cross-border lover.

Seema Haider had traveled from Pakistan to Nepal, after which she crossed the border and entered India to be with her lover Sachin, an Indian Hindu man living in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. However, many have dubbed this move by Haider a conspiracy by Pakistan to release a spy in India.

Seema had crossed the border with her four children, fathered by her previous husband, and the five Pakistani citizens had been living with Sachin in Noida before they were arrested by the police for entering the country illegally and living here without a visa.

Sachin and Seema met on the online gaming platform PUBG, after which they struck up a relationship. However, Seema Haider’s love story has now become an issue of national security, and here’s how.

Seema Haider crossed the Indian border illegally and does not have a visa, despite living in the country for two months. This exposes several loopholes in the Indian immigration system as well as border security, which can further prompt major threats to the nation.

Further, ever since Seema Haider started living in India and her love story has come out in the public light, Indian security agencies have received multiple terror threats from Pakistani agencies and groups of dacoits, who are demanding that the Pakistani woman be sent back to their country.

Seema Haider has also been accused by many of being a spy from Pakistan and working for the rival country’s intelligence agency ISI. The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has been assigned the case of the PUBG love story and is still probing every possibility in the Seema-Sachin relationship.

READ | DNA Special: How Pakistan's Seema Haider managed to enter India without a visa

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's photo in pink outfit goes viral, fans call her 'Barbie'

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee begins shooting, movie to release in February 2024

Sunny Leone opens up on her adult film career, says she worked with 'the Dharmas and the YRFs' of industry

PUBG love story: Will Seema Haider be deported to Pakistan? India-Pak romance increase terror threats

Did Karan Johar take a dig at the makers of Merry Christmas?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE