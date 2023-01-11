Search icon
Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express to be launched in this month; list of stops revealed

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express to be virtually flagged off by PM Modi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express to be launched in this month; list of stops revealed (file photo)

Vande Bharat Express: New Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad (Telangana) to Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) will be virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, January 15, ANI reported.

This will be the second such train in south India and the country's 8th. South India's first Vande Bharat train was launched on the Chennai-Mysuru route. This new Vande Bharat Express will have halts at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry stations. 

So far, India has a total of 7 Vande Bharat Express trains running between Bilaspur-Nagpur, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar to Mumbai, New Delhi to Andaura station, Chennai-Mysuru and Howrah-New Jalpaiguri.

The last Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by PM Modi on December 30 on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri route. The semi-high-speed train which can hit a speed of 160km/hour in less than 140 seconds.

All coaches of a Vande Bharat train have automatic doors, GPS system and WiFi. In the executive class of the train, there are 360-degree rotating chairs for the passengers.

