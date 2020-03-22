Section 144 imposed in Delhi, national capital in complete lockdown from 6 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ordered a complete lockdown in the national capital from 6 AM on Monday (March 23) till the midnight of March 31 (Tuesday, next week), with the aim of cutting down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the pandemic continues to spread like wildfire across India. It is to be noted that Section 144 had already been imposed in the national capital from 9 PM on Sunday.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on this day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Delhi lockdown. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was also present along with the Chief Minister.

#WATCH live: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal hold a joint press conference. #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/OiVrIdUo1l — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Grocery stores, bakery, hospital, medical store, petrol pump and other establishments providing essential service will continue to function during the lockdown period in #Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal #CoronavirusPandemic https://t.co/97fKMzICW5 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

"No transport services will be allowed, despite few DTC buses. All borders of the national capital will be sealed and domestic and international flights will be suspended," Kejriwal said, adding that among the 27 cases in Delhi, six fall under the category of transmission while 21 had come from foreign countries.

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that Section 144 will be imposed in the national capital from 9 PM on this day till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Section 144 bans the gathering of four or more people in a place.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava issued the order, which effectively bans gathering of any kind--cultural, political, religious, academic, sports or social.

The order also banned weekly vegetable markets. Private tour operators are also banned from conducting tours in the national capital.

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said, "All assemblies/demonstrations/processions are banned. All gatherings - social/cultural/political/religious/academic/sports event/seminar are banned. Weekly markets-except vegetables/fruits/essential commodities are banned. No guided group tour, by private tour operators are allowed."

Delhi Police PRO:All assemblies/demonstrations/processions banned. All gatherings - social/cultural/political/religious/academic/sports event/seminar banned. Weekly markets-except vegetables/fruits/essential commodities, banned. No guided group tour, by pvt tour operators allowed https://t.co/6JW0aRHzxL pic.twitter.com/MrezaXbo1C — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

The order from the Delhi government also issued directives regarding quarantine. "Any individual suspected or confirmed with COVID-19 shall take measures for preventions or treatment that is home quarantine, institution quarantine, isolation or any such person shall cooperate to render assistance or comply with the directions of the surveillance personnel," the order stated.

That the Delhi Metro services will also remain completely closed till March 31, was earlier announced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement.