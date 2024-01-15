Headlines

Uddhav Thackeray moves SC against Speaker's 'real Shiv Sena' order

'He hasn't scored a single run': Former India player criticizes Rohit Sharma after Indore T20I

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

Rajkumar Hirani to hold Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's special show for senior citizens

Not Kiara Advani, this actress was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

7 tips to manage body aches in winters

 Health benefits of drinking jeera water 

AI imagines popular male singers as females

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran take their kids to India premiere of Masha and the Bear Live

‘Beyond lucky to end 2023 in India’: Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note, shares unseen pics from her 'magical' trip

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

Delhi: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital, Drone Visuals From AIIMS

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Why All 4 Shankaracharyas May Skip Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’?

Inside Visuals: Rahul Gandhi To Commence Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra From Manipur Today

This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Fighter trailer: Hrithik, Deepika take to the skies to avenge Pulwama, threaten to create 'India occupied Pakistan'

School holidays: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, UP extend winter vacation amid cold wave conditions, state-wise list here

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 02:38 PM IST

With the ongoing cold wave and dense fog in the northern regions, Punjab, Haryana, and several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have extended holidays for school students. The Delhi government has also changed school timings due to the adverse weather conditions.

Winter break for kids in Nursery through Class 5 has been extended until January 21, according to Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, due to the extreme cold that has been plaguing the province. He announced on X, earlier known as Twitter. The state has also modified the timetables of secondary and high schools. Bains added that regular classes will be conducted for Classes 6 to 12 from 10 am to 3 pm.

All public and private schools in the union territory of Chandigarh have also been instructed by the administration to postpone starting physical classes for pupils in Nursery through Class 8 until January 20. The management also mentioned that students can be enrolled in online courses offered by the schools.

Haryana has also decided to extend the holidays for nursery to class 3 till January 18. The districts of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Basti, Manipuri, Lucknow, Moradabad, Kanpur, Sambhal, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Rampur, Balarampur, and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh have extended their holidays. Nursery through Class 8 schools in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Balrampur, Mainpuri, and Bareilly will be closed until January 16.

The schools will be closed on January 17 in Kanpur, Sambhal, Firozabad, and Lakhimpur Kheri, while Rampur and Moradabad will remain closed till January 20. The nursery for Class 8 students will be closed until January 20 per a directive from the Agra government.

As per instructions of the Delhi government, schools have opened today. Class times have been adjusted, and they will now take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After their holiday break, schools in many areas of Bihar will reopen tomorrow.

