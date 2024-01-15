School holidays: Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, UP extend winter vacation amid cold wave conditions, state-wise list here

With the ongoing cold wave and dense fog in the northern regions, Punjab, Haryana, and several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have extended holidays for school students. The Delhi government has also changed school timings due to the adverse weather conditions.

Winter break for kids in Nursery through Class 5 has been extended until January 21, according to Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, due to the extreme cold that has been plaguing the province. He announced on X, earlier known as Twitter. The state has also modified the timetables of secondary and high schools. Bains added that regular classes will be conducted for Classes 6 to 12 from 10 am to 3 pm.

All public and private schools in the union territory of Chandigarh have also been instructed by the administration to postpone starting physical classes for pupils in Nursery through Class 8 until January 20. The management also mentioned that students can be enrolled in online courses offered by the schools.

Haryana has also decided to extend the holidays for nursery to class 3 till January 18. The districts of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Basti, Manipuri, Lucknow, Moradabad, Kanpur, Sambhal, Lakhimpur Kheri, Agra, Rampur, Balarampur, and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh have extended their holidays. Nursery through Class 8 schools in Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Balrampur, Mainpuri, and Bareilly will be closed until January 16.

The schools will be closed on January 17 in Kanpur, Sambhal, Firozabad, and Lakhimpur Kheri, while Rampur and Moradabad will remain closed till January 20. The nursery for Class 8 students will be closed until January 20 per a directive from the Agra government.

As per instructions of the Delhi government, schools have opened today. Class times have been adjusted, and they will now take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After their holiday break, schools in many areas of Bihar will reopen tomorrow.