Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to have romantic scenes in Jawan? Vignesh Shivan drops major hint

School Holiday 2023: List of schools to remain shut due to flood alert in Delhi’s Yamuna River

the low-lying areas near Kashmere Gate have developed flood-like situation as the Yamuna River's water level rose to a record high.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 07:44 AM IST

Delhi flood news: Due to the flood-like situation in the national capital Delhi, 10 schools located in the low-lying areas of Civil Lines area of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and seven schools in Shahdara area (MCD School) will remain closed on Thursday. 

Ghaziabad: All schools in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till July 15, 2023, due to heavy rains. The district education officer of Ghaziabad had said on Sunday, "Schools will remain closed in Ghaziabad amid heavy rains." The District Magistrate of Ghaziabad also issued an advisory for the local people in view of heavy rains in the city.

Haridwar: Due to the "Kanwar Yatra," the Haridwar district administration has mandated that all schools be closed from July 10 through July 17. 

On the other side, the low-lying areas close to the Kashmere Gate have developed flood-like conditions when the Yamuna River water level rose to a record high, and the entire area has been submerged. In actuality, the Yamuna in Delhi broke its previous record of 207.49 metres on Wednesday by rising to a level of 207.83 metres.

The water level of the Yamuna river has surpassed 208.05 metres, exceeding the estimation of 207.99 metres by the Central Water Commission late on Wednesday night. This development has put the authorities on high alert. As the water level of the Yamuna continues to rise, the area near the Old Yamuna bridge, known as 'Loha Pul,' experienced flooding on Wednesday. At 10 pm on Wednesday, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) had surpassed the danger mark, reaching 208.05 metres, as recorded by authorities.

"In light of the flood-like conditions in Delhi, the Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken the decision to shut down 10 schools located in the vulnerable areas of the Civil Lines Zone. Additionally, six schools in the Shahadra (South) Zone and one school in the Shahadra (North) Zone will also be closed tomorrow. To ensure uninterrupted education, online classes will be conducted for the students of these affected schools," stated the MCD in an official statement.

Officials have reported that Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad has been submerged. The majority of the residents have been safely evacuated, while the remaining individuals are being rescued using boats.

Due to the rising water level of the Yamuna, several other low-lying areas are also experiencing flooding.

