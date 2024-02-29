Sandeshkhali: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh arrested in 'land grab, sexual assault' cases

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Shajahan Sheikh and his close aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

Amid tension in Sandeshkhali, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of 'sexual assault and land grab,' officials said.

"Shahjahan was arrested from Minakhan in the North 24 Parganas district," Minakhan SDPO Aminul Islam Khan told ANI.

"He will be produced before the Basirhat Court at 2 pm today," the SDPO added. Shahjahan had been evading arrest by both state and central agencies for over a month.

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing widespread protests against TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh this month as a section of women were seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the TMC leader.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Shajahan Sheikh and his close aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. The arrest comes three days after the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice ordered to add Sheikh Shahjahan to the Sandeshkhali case.

On February 26, Calcutta HC Justice asked to issue a notice in the case and said, "There is no reason to not arrest him."

"Public notice shall be given in this case. There is no stay order in Sandeshkhali cases. There is no reason to not arrest him," the Court said.

Earlier, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had on February 23 raided nearly half-a-dozen locations in West Bengal including residences of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his close aides in connection with the alleged land grabbing case.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)