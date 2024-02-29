Twitter
Headlines

Former WWE star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones, passes away at 61

Parents of this Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, wanted him to pursue PhD but he...

Sandeshkhali: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh arrested in 'land grab, sexual assault' cases

14 dead, several others injured after pick-up truck meets with accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori

Supreme Court takes up Donald Trump's immunity claim, extending election subversion trial delays

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Former WWE star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones, passes away at 61

Parents of this Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, wanted him to pursue PhD but he...

World's most profitable film was made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed more than RRR, Animal, Jawan; began Rs 5000-crore franchise

Bowlers with over 400 ODI wickets

Celebs reach Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share lively photos from haldi ceremony

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Meet actor who made debut with superhit film, worked with Ajay, Akshay, Kareena, gave many flop films, is son of..

World's most profitable film was made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed more than RRR, Animal, Jawan; began Rs 5000-crore franchise

'I can sing almost 18 songs in one go at this age': Asha Bhosle on talks of retirement and performing on stage at age 90

HomeIndia

India

Sandeshkhali: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh arrested in 'land grab, sexual assault' cases

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Shajahan Sheikh and his close aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amid tension in Sandeshkhali, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by West Bengal police on Thursday morning in connection with allegations of 'sexual assault and land grab,' officials said. 

"Shahjahan was arrested from Minakhan in the North 24 Parganas district," Minakhan SDPO Aminul Islam Khan told ANI. 

"He will be produced before the Basirhat Court at 2 pm today," the SDPO added. Shahjahan had been evading arrest by both state and central agencies for over a month. 

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing widespread protests against TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh this month as a section of women were seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the TMC leader. 

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Shajahan Sheikh and his close aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. The arrest comes three days after the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice ordered to add Sheikh Shahjahan to the Sandeshkhali case. 

On February 26, Calcutta HC Justice asked to issue a notice in the case and said, "There is no reason to not arrest him." 

"Public notice shall be given in this case. There is no stay order in Sandeshkhali cases. There is no reason to not arrest him," the Court said. 

Earlier, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had on February 23 raided nearly half-a-dozen locations in West Bengal including residences of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his close aides in connection with the alleged land grabbing case.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI) 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor slaps comedian Sherry Nanha for 'honeymoon' joke on live TV show, video goes viral

    India selects space travellers for Gaganyaan mission, these four pilots likely to make history

    RCB vs GG, WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Molineux shine as RCB beat GG by eight wickets

    WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris star as UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

    Vidyut Jammwal accuses film critic Sumit Kadel of asking for bribe, shares screenshot: 'My crime is...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

    Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

    Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

    Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE