Sachin Pilot-Sara Abdullah divorce: When Sara rebelled against her powerful father to marry the love of her life

Sachin Pilot and his wife Sara Abdullah are now divorced, as confirmed by the Rajasthan leader’s poll affidavit, but their love story is nothing short of heartwarming.

Ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan elections, Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s poll affidavit revealed that he and his wife Sara Abdullah have separated after nearly two decades of marriage, as the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister wrote “divorced” on his form.

In his poll affidavit, Sachin Pilot mentioned both his son as his dependents and not his now ex-wife. This is the first time that the Rajasthan leader has revealed his separation from his wife Sara, who is the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah.

While the couple has now split up and is divorced, the love story of Sachin Pilot and Sara Abdullah is nothing short of heartwarming. The two fought against all odds to get married, even going against Sara’s powerful father for their love.

Sachin Pilot-Sara Abdullah love story

Sachin and Sara had their first encounter with each other in London. While Sachin Pilot was doing his MBA in London, Sara Abdullah was sent to the UK by her father due to tensions in Jammu and Kashmir during the 1990s.

Sachin Pilot’s father Congress leader Rajesh Pilot was a close friend of Farooq Abdullah, and hence their children became friends in London. While Sachin returned home from London, Sara stayed there with her mother, maintaining a long-distance relationship with the Congress leader.

When the two expressed the desire to marry each other, both the Pilot family and NC patriarch Farooq Abdullah were against the marriage since Sachin belonged to the Gurjar community while Sara was from a Muslim family.

Members of Farooq Abdullah’s party were disgruntled because of this interfaith relationship and started a campaign against him, making the NC chief even more against the marriage. After years of tensions, Sara and Sachin decided to get married.

Sara Abdullah rebelled against her father and ran away from her home, getting married to Sachin Pilot in a small ceremony. The Abdullah family did not attend the wedding and publicly called the couple out for interfaith marriage.

However, Sara Pilot soon fixed her relationship with her father, leaving the past behind.

