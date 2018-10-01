Rs 400 cr of taxpayers' money spent on new secretariat a 'national waste': Madras HC

Headlines

Akshay Kumar is ‘very happy’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earns Rs 1100 crore: 'Hope we make Rs 3000 crore films like...'

Meet youngest IAS officer of 2007 batch who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, secured AIR...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for posting ‘photoshopped, airbrushed’ pics, netizens call her ‘insecure’

Apple iPhone 14 best deal: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale vs Amazon Great Indian Festive sale

Mumbai Diaries season 2 review: Nikkhil Advani's show is brilliant humane drama that triumphs like the spirit of Mumbai

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar is ‘very happy’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earns Rs 1100 crore: 'Hope we make Rs 3000 crore films like...'

Meet youngest IAS officer of 2007 batch who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, secured AIR...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for posting ‘photoshopped, airbrushed’ pics, netizens call her ‘insecure’

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

7 cricketers who had arranged marriages

Simple yoga poses to strengthen your knees

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

Israel-Gaza Attack: Israel declares war after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets; many killed, hundreds injured

Akshay Kumar is ‘very happy’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earns Rs 1100 crore: 'Hope we make Rs 3000 crore films like...'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for posting ‘photoshopped, airbrushed’ pics, netizens call her ‘insecure’

Rhea Kapoor says good reception to Thank You For Coming validates her: I can’t be controlled by you being uncomfortable

HomeIndia

India

Rs 400 cr of taxpayers' money spent on new secretariat a 'national waste': Madras HC

The Madras High Court Monday observed that once a government starts functioning, its policy decisions must be "beyond its political ideologies".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2018, 11:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Madras High Court Monday observed that once a government starts functioning, its policy decisions must be "beyond its political ideologies".

It observed that Rs 400 crore of taxpayers' money spent on the new secretariat became a "national waste." The state government had earlier informed the court that it would not revive the Raghupathy Commission of Inquiry set up by the then AIADMK government in 2011 to probe alleged irregularities in construction of the new secretariat here during the DMK rule.

All such expenditure must be only in accordance with the Constitutional principles and the interest of the public at large, the court said.

"The powers under the Constitution are provided to the administrators only to protect the taxpayers money and spend the same judiciously and for the welfare of the people at large, following the procedures contemplated under the statutes as the state is the custodian," it added.

The government is not only responsible, but also accountable, it said.

"Any unlawful loss caused in respect to the taxpayers' money will not only be questioned and actions are to be initiated and the persons liable are to be certainly prosecuted under the penal laws," Justice SM Subramaniam said.

The court dismissed as withdrawn the petitions filed by DMK president M K Stalin and party treasurer Durai Murugan challenging the appointment of the commission and its questionnaire sent to them.

"Even for conversion of the new secretariat building to a speciality hospital, another few crores of rupees were spent by the state," the court said in its order.

"This court is of the considered opinion that once the elected government starts functioning and governing the state, their action, policy decision and expenditure must be beyond its political ideologies ...," Justice Subramaniam said.

In view of the fact that the commission of inquiry, which was challenged in these petitions, was already wound up and the chairman appointed had also demitted his office, which was accepted by the state by passing necessary orders, no further consideration needs to be undertaken in respect to the grounds raised in these pleas, the judge said.

The fact that the cause aroused for filing of these writ petitions has vanished, no further deliberations were required, and accordingly, based on the endorsements made by counsel for the writ petitioners, the petitions stand dismissed as withdrawn, the judge said.

While coming to the functioning of the commission, the judge in his order said the commission of inquiry was non-functional for about three years.

"The commission also spent an amount of about Rs 4.5 crore and the reports are not submitted even at the time when the writ petitions were heard by this court.

"Ultimately, about Rs 5 crore was spent for the Inquiry Commission. However, nothing became useful for the welfare of the state as well as in the interest of the public at large," the judge said.

In respect of construction of the new secretariat building, the judge said, "The allegations of corruption, sub-standard building materials and related issues are not even concluded till today. One way or other, the issues are prolonged and protracted against the common interest."

The court had earlier directed the state government to suspend the commission of inquiry and raised several questions with regard to other panels in the state while observing that a time limit has to be fixed for the commissions that are to be appointed.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple fixes iPhone 15 Pro, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max overheating issue with new iOS 17 update

NASA engineer whose life inspired The Exorcist: Paranormal odyssey of Roland Edwin Hunkeler

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2023 semi-final: Live streaming details, match date, venue, and TV broadcast information

Viral video: Mother-daughter duo's epic dance to 'Jawani Jan-E-Man' impresses internet, watch

Only active Indian cricketer in ICC's Top 10 All-time ODI Batting Rankings is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE