Robotic chariot joins Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022, watch video

Photo: ANI

Odisha’s famous Jagannath Rath Yatra, which attracts devotees from across the country, began on Friday. Amid pics and videos of chariot processions, one of the most interesting comes from Gujarat’s Vadodara where a man has created a robotic rath in a modernistic tribute to Lord Jagannath.

Created by Jai Makwana of Vadodara, the chariot is being called a fusion of science and traditions.

“This robotic rath yatra is a modern-day celebration of the festival with the Lord manifesting in front of devotees on a robotic rath,” the maker of the rath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Instead of a traditional rope, the rath is operated via Bluetooth with the help of a phone, he said. A video of the robotic rath was also shared. Check it out below:

Gujarat | Vadodara's Jai Makwana pays a robotic tribute to Lord Jagannath calling it an amalgamation of science & traditions



"This robotic rath yatra is a modern-day celebration of the festival with the Lord manifesting in front of devotees on a robotic rath," he said (1.07) pic.twitter.com/R4YmasCSKQ — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

READ | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Know importance, significance, 2022 schedule

This year's Jagannath Yatra started from July 1 and will end on July 12. Here is the full schedule:

Friday, July 1, 2022 - Rath Yatra begins (Tradition of going to Gundicha temple)

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 - Hera Panchami (First five days Lord resides in Gundicha temple)

Friday, July 8, 2022 - Sandhya Darshan (Visiting Jagannath on this day gives the same virtue as worshiping Sri Hari for 10 years)

Saturday, July 9, 2022 - Bahuda Yatra (homecoming of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Sister Subhadra)

Sunday, July 10, 2022 - Sunabesa (God takes royal form with his siblings after returning to Jagannath temple)

Monday, July 12, 2022 - Aadhar Pana (A special drink is offered to the divine chariots on Ashadh Shukla Dwadashi. It is called Pana, which is made from milk, cheese, sugar and dry fruits)

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 - Neeladri BJ