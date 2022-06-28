Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Know importance, significance, 2022 schedule

File Photo

Each year the Jagannath Rath Yatra is taken out with pomp and show, in which people from all corners of the world come to participate. This year Jagannath Yatra will start from July 1, 2022, and will end on July 12, 2022.

What is the Jagannath Rath Yatra? Know importance, significance

Shri Jagannathji, Balabhadraji, and Subhadraji are worshiped in the temple of Jagannath Puri. The present temple was built by King Chodagan Dev in the 12th century. The architecture of the temple is in Kalinga style. During the Rath Yatra, Shri Jagannathji, Balabhadraji, and Subhadraji sit in separate chariots and go to their aunt's house, the Gundicha temple, three kilometers away from the Puri temple. After staying there for 8 days, they come back to the Puri temple.

It is important to note that the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra starts each year on Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month and ends after 8 days on Dashami Tithi with the return of Shri Jagannathji, Balabhadraji, and Subhadraji.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022 Schedule

Friday, July 1, 2022 - Rath Yatra begins (Tradition of going to Gundicha temple)

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 - Hera Panchami (First five days Lord resides in Gundicha temple)

Friday, July 8, 2022 - Sandhya Darshan (Visiting Jagannath on this day gives the same virtue as worshiping Sri Hari for 10 years)

Saturday, July 9, 2022 - Bahuda Yatra (homecoming of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Sister Subhadra)

Sunday, July 10, 2022 - Sunabesa (God takes royal form with his siblings after returning to Jagannath temple)

Monday, July 12, 2022 - Aadhar Pana (A special drink is offered to the divine chariots on Ashadh Shukla Dwadashi. It is called Pana, which is made from milk, cheese, sugar and dry fruits)

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 - Neeladri BJ