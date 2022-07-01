Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022: Why Rath Yatra is celebrated, what makes it unique?

It is believed that Rath Yatra is the only occasion of the year when Jagannath, Lord of the Universe, comes out of the temple for his devotee.

The famous Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, is under way in Odisha today. Believed to be the oldest chariot procession in the world, this festival is unique where three Hindu gods are taken out of their temples in a colourful procession to meet their devotees. Lord Jagannath is a form of Hindu gods Krishna, Vishnu, Rama worshipped in Odisha. Jagannath means 'Lord of the world'.

The sacred Jagannath Temple is located in Puri, Odisha and is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites for the Hindus. The temple is sacred to all Hindus, and especially in those of the Vaishnava traditions. The biggest of the chariot procession takes place in Puri in the eastern state of Odisha. It is celebrated particularly in Odisha, Jharkhand and parts of Eastern India.