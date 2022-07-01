Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022: Why Rath Yatra is celebrated, what makes it unique?

It is believed that Rath Yatra is the only occasion of the year when Jagannath, Lord of the Universe, comes out of the temple for his devotee.
The famous Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, is under way in Odisha today. Believed to be the oldest chariot procession in the world, this festival is unique where three Hindu gods are taken out of their temples in a colourful procession to meet their devotees. Lord Jagannath is a form of Hindu gods Krishna, Vishnu, Rama worshipped in Odisha. Jagannath means 'Lord of the world'.
The sacred Jagannath Temple is located in Puri, Odisha and is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites for the Hindus. The temple is sacred to all Hindus, and especially in those of the Vaishnava traditions. The biggest of the chariot procession takes place in Puri in the eastern state of Odisha. It is celebrated particularly in Odisha, Jharkhand and parts of Eastern India.
1. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022
The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra marks the annual ceremonial procession of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra and younger sister Subhadra, from their home temple to another temple, located in what is believed to be their aunt's home. This is documented in undated Hindu sacred texts, the Puranas which are believed to have been written a few thousand years ago.
2. Lord Jagannath every year visits his birthplace
There are many stories associated with the celebrations of the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra. Here we tell you some of the stories behind this elaborate celebrations of this unique Hindu festival called Rath Yatra.
Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is organised at Puri in the eastern state of Odisha. It is believed that Lord Jagannath every year visits his birthplace. Various stories are associated with this festival.
3. Rath Yatra commemorates Jagannath's visit to Gundicha Temple
Rath Yatra, also celebrated internationally in countries like Dublin, Moscow and New York, is to commemorate Jagannath's visit to Gundicha Temple through Mausi Maa Temple in Puri.
4. Lord Krishna, Balaram and Subhadra go on a chariot ride
In Dwaraka, devotees celebrated the day when Lord Krishna, accompanied by Balaram, took Subhadra his sister, for a ride on a chariot to show the beauty of the city.
5. Lord Krishna becomes Sarathi of Arjuna's chariot
An exciting story was there of Lord Krishna becoming the Sarathi that is the driver of Arjuna's chariot, during the 18th day battle of the Mahabharata.
6. Lord Krishna, Balram's departure for Mathura celebrated as Rath Yatra
Lord Krishna and Balram's maternal uncle Kansa invited them to Mathura to kill them. He sent Akrur with a chariot to Gokul. Lord Krishna and Balram sat on the chariot and left for Mathura. The devotees celebrate this day of departure as Rath Yatra.
7. Know why Jagannath is unique?
The unique feature of the temple is that Krishna is worshipped not with a spouse but with his siblings, his elder brother Balabhadra and his younger sister Subhadra accompanied by the Sudarshana Chakra. The images are malformed, with no hands or feet, and disproportionately large heads. They are not made of metal or stone, but of wood and cloth and resin and have be replaced from time to time.
The story goes that when the image was being carved, the artisan had asked the patron king not to open the door until the work on the idols was completed. But the impatient king did open the door of the workshop, as he did not hear sounds of the wood being carved and polished. Thus, the idol were left incomplete.
During the festival, the deities are decorated with over 208 kg gold to complete their remaining limbs.
8. Significance of Rath Yatra
It is believed that Rath Yatra is the only occasion of the year when Jagannath, Lord of the universe, comes out of the temple for his devotees.
There is a belief that pulling the chariots of God during the procession is a way of engaging in the pure devotion and it also destroys the sins committed knowingly or unknowingly.
Jagannath Rath Yatra is celebrated by millions of devotees that came from across the world to seeks the blessings of the Gods and fulfil their wishes.
The atmosphere at the time of Rath Yatra is so pure and beautiful. Devotees with the chariots keep singing songs, mantras with the sound of drum beatings.
It is also believed that on the fourth day after Ratha Yatra, Goddess Lakshmi, the consort of Lord Jagannath, comes to Gundicha temple in search of the Lord.