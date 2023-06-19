Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

RK Puram shootout: How two sisters took bullets meant for brother; twisted story of brutal Delhi murder

In a recent shootout in RK Puram area of Delhi, two sisters were gunned down by a group of men who were actually looking for the victims’ brother.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

RK Puram shootout: How two sisters took bullets meant for brother; twisted story of brutal Delhi murder
RK Puram shootout suspects arrested by Delhi Police (Photo - PTI)

As Delhi remains stunned by yet another shocking murder in broad daylight, the real story behind the RK Puram shootout has come forward. It has been revealed that the actual target of the shooting was not the two women but their brother Lalit.

According to the police reports, the two sisters named Pinky and Jyoti were shot dead in the early hours of June 18, when 15-20 men mobbed their house in the RK Puram’s Ambedkar Basti area. The real target of the shootout was supposed to be the brother of the two women.

At around 4 am on Thursday, a mob of men started knocking at the door of the victim’s house and started hurling stones at the gate. They soon dispersed when no one came out of the house. Just a few minutes later, Lalit stepped out with his two sisters, 30-year-old Pinky and 29-year-old Jyoti.

The assailants were actually looking for Lalit, but as soon as the trio stepped out of the house, they started raining bullets. While Lalit escaped with just a bullet graze, his two sisters were shot in the chest and the stomach, and succumbed to their injuries.

Lalit reportedly had a feud with a local named Dev over money. It was reported that Lalit had taken a loan of Rs 10,000 from Dev, which he was unable to return. Three prime accused in the case – Dev, Michael, and Arjun – have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, the brutal murder of the two sisters in Delhi took a political turn when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor over the law and order situation in the capital. Meanwhile, BJP decided not to make political comments regarding the RK Puram shootout.

CM Arvind Kejriwal had written on Twitter, “Our thoughts are with the families of both women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling very insecure. The people responsible for Delhi's law and order are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government, instead of fixing the law and order. Today, if Delhi's law and order were under the AAP government instead of LG, then Delhi would have been safest."

READ | Delhi murder case: Reason behind brutal shooting of RK Puram sisters; money angle uncovered by police

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’
In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mahila Samman Savings Scheme: Check interest rate, tax deduction, tax incentives and other benefits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.