RK Puram shootout: How two sisters took bullets meant for brother; twisted story of brutal Delhi murder

RK Puram shootout suspects arrested by Delhi Police (Photo - PTI)

As Delhi remains stunned by yet another shocking murder in broad daylight, the real story behind the RK Puram shootout has come forward. It has been revealed that the actual target of the shooting was not the two women but their brother Lalit.

According to the police reports, the two sisters named Pinky and Jyoti were shot dead in the early hours of June 18, when 15-20 men mobbed their house in the RK Puram’s Ambedkar Basti area. The real target of the shootout was supposed to be the brother of the two women.

At around 4 am on Thursday, a mob of men started knocking at the door of the victim’s house and started hurling stones at the gate. They soon dispersed when no one came out of the house. Just a few minutes later, Lalit stepped out with his two sisters, 30-year-old Pinky and 29-year-old Jyoti.

The assailants were actually looking for Lalit, but as soon as the trio stepped out of the house, they started raining bullets. While Lalit escaped with just a bullet graze, his two sisters were shot in the chest and the stomach, and succumbed to their injuries.

Lalit reportedly had a feud with a local named Dev over money. It was reported that Lalit had taken a loan of Rs 10,000 from Dev, which he was unable to return. Three prime accused in the case – Dev, Michael, and Arjun – have been arrested so far.

Meanwhile, the brutal murder of the two sisters in Delhi took a political turn when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor over the law and order situation in the capital. Meanwhile, BJP decided not to make political comments regarding the RK Puram shootout.

CM Arvind Kejriwal had written on Twitter, “Our thoughts are with the families of both women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling very insecure. The people responsible for Delhi's law and order are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government, instead of fixing the law and order. Today, if Delhi's law and order were under the AAP government instead of LG, then Delhi would have been safest."

