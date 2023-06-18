Search icon
Delhi murder case: Reason behind brutal shooting of RK Puram sisters; money angle uncovered by police

The police have uncovered the preliminary reason for the brutal murder of the two sisters in Delhi’s RK Puram area in the early hours of Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

Two sisters in Delhi’s RK Puram area were shot dead in broad daylight and the assailants who fired upon the women have now been caught by the police. According to the preliminary investigations, the two sisters were shot dead related to some money matters.

The two assailants who had shot dead the sisters were nabbed by the police shortly after the brutal murder. Now., the police has uncovered that according to the preliminary investigation, the siblings were shot dead because of a loan.

The police received a PCR call in this regard at around 4:30 a.m. The caller informed the police that his two sisters were shot in Ambedkar Basti, R.K. Puram. The victims, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) were taken to Safdarjung Hospital where they succumbed during the course of treatment.

"Our preliminary investigation revealed that there was a financial dispute between the brother and the assailants," said the police. It was suspected that the two women were trying to save their brother, but got shot dead in the process.

A video also went viral of the shooting, where two assailants can be seen firing shots at the two sisters, who eventually got injured and fell down. There was a huge mob gathered at the scene, but the assailant managed to kill the sisters and then flee.

Extra police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, with patrols being conducted. A case of murder, along with charges under the Arms Act, has been registered. A team of senior police officials has been formed to investigate the matter.

The police mentioned that the assailants had a personal dispute over a financial matter with the deceased’s brother. However, a final investigation will be done regarding this, after which the reason for dispute will be determined.

(With IANS inputs)

