RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav falls from stairs at Rabri Devi’s residence, fractures shoulder

File photo

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday fractured his shoulder and injured his back after a fall, a source close to his family said.

The former Bihar chief minister, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, an ex-CM herself, tripped on the stairs of the house.

Prasad, who suffers from many health complications and is planning a trip abroad for treatment of kidney problems, was rushed to a hospital.

"Tests showed a fracture in his shoulder. A crepe bandage was tied around the affected area and he was allowed to return home with a prescription of medicines," said the close aide. Besides pain in the shoulder and the back, the septuagenarian was "experiencing no problems".

Convicted in a number of fodder scam cases over the years by a special CBI court at Ranchi, the RJD supremo was released on bail a couple of months ago.

Lalu was convicted in the fodder scam cases earlier this year but was released on bail on medical grounds.

Most recently, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief was found guilty in Rs 139 crore scam from the Doranda (Jharkhand) treasury. The Doranda treasury case was a bizarre case of financial scam involving the transportation of cattle from Haryana and Punjab to Bihar during the period of 1990 to 1992.

The case was bizarre in many ways as documents showed that the cattle were transported through inter-state borders and hundreds of kilometers on two-wheelers and scooters. There were dozens of accused in the case, some of whom died during the course of the hearing.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Punjab cabinet expansion today: Know MLAs in the fray for ministerial posts