Revealed: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's massive financial worth - Read all details here

Rakesh Tikait has come out to be one of the leaders of the ongoing farmers' movement. Tikait is representing many farmers who spend their entire lives burdened by debt. There have been many reports of farmers who die by suicide due to indebtedness. According to data, the average earning of a farmer in India per month is only Rs 6400.

Many farmers in India work from season to season. They cultivate their fields for six months while remaining unemployed for the rest of the year. The financial strain and poverty of farmers are not hidden from anyone. Different studies suggest that as many 52 out of 100 farmers in India have an average loan amount of Rs 1,40,000. Other reports said that as many as 10,000 farmers died by suicide in 2019. Around 76 per cent of farmers want to quit their occupation, while only 1 per cent of the young people in villages want to take up farming.

Given these statistics and reports, many people are intrigued to know about the income and financial status of the Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, Rakesh Tikait, as well.

Rakesh Tikait property

According to the reports, Rakesh Tikait has assets in four states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Rakesh Tikait has these assets in 13 cities of the country, including Muzaffarnagar, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bijnor, Badaun, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Dehradun, Roorkee, Haridwar, and Mumbai. As per the estimates, Rakesh Tikait's assets are worth as much as Rs 80 crore.

While Rakesh Tikait is leading a sit-in demonstration at Delhi's Ghazipur border for many months, his business is flourishing during this time. He has varied business interests in different areas like land, petrol pumps, showrooms, brick kilns, among others.

Rakesh Tikait more a leader than a farmer

Rakesh Tikait was a constable in the Delhi Police once. He is a farmer leader and agriculture is only one part of his business.

The 51-year-old leader was married to Sunita Devi in 1985 and he has three children: a son named Charan Singh and two daughters, Seema Tikait and Jyoti Tikait.

Both of his daughters are married. His younger daughter, Jyoti Tikait, lives in Australia. A rally was held in Melbourne on February 8 to support the farmer protesters in India. Jyoti Tikait participated in the rally and spoke in support of the movement.

Some reports suggest that Rakesh Tikait has kept a deer, which is illegal. According to the law, catching and capturing any wild animal including deer in India is a punishable offence. The guilty can be punished for seven years or a fine of Rs 25,000 be imposed on them or both.