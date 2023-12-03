'Results disappointing but...': BRS leader KT Rama Rao reacts after Congress takes lead in Telangana Assembly elections

"Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back," BRS's president K T Rama Rao.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday said the assembly poll results were "disappointing" though he was not "saddened". In a post on 'X', Rama Rao congratulated the Congress party which is clearly heading to form the government in Telangana.

"Congratulations to Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck," the BRS leader further said. As per the latest trends put out by the Election Commission, Congress won four seats and is leading in 60 segments. BRS won two and is ahead in 38 seats.