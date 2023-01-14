Republic Day 2023: Drones, kites, hot-air balloons banned in Gurugram, details inside

With an eye toward security before Republic Day, the district administration in Gurugram issued prohibitory orders till January 26. Flying drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot-air balloons, kites and Chinese microlights are prohibited in accordance with Section 144 of the CrPC.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, the district magistrate and deputy commissioner, issued an order on Friday to prohibit until January 26.

Deputy Commissioner has ordered cybercafes, guest houses, hotels, landlords and more to keep a proper record of ID proofs of tenants, servants, visitors and guests.

Due to security concerns, orders have been made to stop antisocial elements' activities on Republic Day.

"Action will be taken against those who disobey the orders under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the district administration said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh has implemented Section 144 in view of several events including Makkar Sakranti, Republic Day and various exams.

Drone shooting will not be permitted within a kilometre of the government building and the gathering. Additionally, the ruling said that from 11 am to 6 pm, loudspeaker use would not be permitted under any circumstances.

(with inputs from PTI)