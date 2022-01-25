Republic Day 2022: These 12 interesting facts will make you feel proud

Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 series production issues resolved ahead of major launch event on September 12

‘We have many PM faces, what does BJP have’: Uddhav Thackeray dig ahead of INDIA Mumbai Alliance meeting

Viral video: Chennai auto-rickshaw driver's incredible garden-on-wheels amazes internet

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani backed startup unable to pay salaries again, read email to employees

Petrol, diesel becomes cheaper in Chennai, Noida, Agra and expensive in Gurugram; check fuel rates of your city

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 series production issues resolved ahead of major launch event on September 12

Dreaming about money? Know the different kinds of money related dreams and their meanings

‘Lies, loot and hollow propaganda’: Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over alleged ‘tussle’ between her and Rahul Gandhi

Unusual symptoms of high cholesterol

9 times BLACKPINK's Lisa inspired us with powerful messages

From Shah Rukh Khan speaking Tamil to dancing to Zinda Banda: Highlights of Jawan pre-release event

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs NEP Full Match Highlights | Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmad Shine In Pak's Victory

South Korea And US Troops Hold Joint Infiltration Training Drills To Tackle North Korea's Threat

ISRO Sets Date For Launch Of Aditya L1 Mission To Study Sun; Know All About It

'I am not gonna apologise': BTS' RM reacts after being called Islamophobic for sharing Frank Ocean's Bad Religion

Sunny Deol reacts to viral video of him shouting at fan while taking selfie at airport: 'At that time, I am not...'

Amit Sadh says bikes transformed him as a person, shares how fans welcomed him in Jodhpur during trip to Leh | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Republic Day 2022: These 12 interesting facts will make you feel proud

There are so many interesting facts to know about the Indian Republic Day. Here we have collated some for you.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 26, 2022, 07:38 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On the occassion of the Republic Day 2022, we have collated a list of amazing facts about the Indian Constitution and the process of writing it.

-- There are only two original handwritten copies of the Constitution in Hindi and English. These copies re kept in helium-filled cases in the Parliament.

--Writing the constitution was a mammoth task and it took 166 days spread over 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to complete the task.

--The Indian Constitution features 444 articles categorised into 22 parts and 12 schedules.

--Rajpath, which was earlier named Kingsway, became the permanent venue for the Republic Day parade on January 26, 1955.

--The first Republic Day parade took place on January 26, 1950 and the Indonesian President Dr Sukarno was the chief guest.

--The Republic Day parade starts with the arrival of the President and his cavalier bodyguards salute the National Flag first.

READ | Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day 2022

--The gun salute firing on the Republic Day matches with the timing of the National Anthem, with first firing at the beginning and the last right at 52nd seconds.

--The aircrafts supposed to take part in the Flypast take off from different base points and arrive at the venue at fixed timings. This requires coordination of the highest degree.

--Our constitution, which was adopted in 1950, replaced the British colonial Government of India Act (1935).

--Each Army personnel taking part in the Republic Day events needs to go through four layers of investigation.

-- The tableaux showcased during the Republic Day parade move at a fixed speed of approximately 5 km/hr.

--The original handwritten copies of the Indian Constitution were signed by 308 members of the Assembly on January 24, 1950.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Ahead of Jawan release, Shah Rukh Khan visits Katra disguised in hood and mask, offers prayers at Vaishno Devi

Vivek Agnihotri says he 'resigned mentally from Bollywood' due to 'dumb' stars: 'I am far more intelligent than them'

Banks to remain shut for 16 days in September 2023, check state-wise holiday list

From digital gold to FD: 5 unique gift ideas for your sister on Raksha Bandhan

Rs 15000 off on Samsung Fold 5, Samsung Flip 5, full offer details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE