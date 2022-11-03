Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Red Fort attack: Who is Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq? What happened on December 22, 2000, in Delhi?

Who is Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq? In 2005, a lower court announced the death penalty for him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

Red Fort attack: Who is Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq? What happened on December 22, 2000, in Delhi?
Supreme Court (File)

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition of Mohammad Arif who sought a review of the court's decision to grant him the death penalty for the 2000 Red Fort attack case. A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said that it has accepted the prayers that electronic records be considered. The court said evidence proved his guilt in the case. 

Who is Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq?

Arif is a convicted terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba. On December 22, 2000, he opened fire near the iconic red fort killing three people, including two Army personnel. 

Ashfaq was arrested on December 25, 2000. 

In 2005, a lower court announced the death penalty for him. 

In the year 2007, the Delhi High Court upheld the death penalty. Four years later, the Supreme Court also upheld the death sentence. He was on death row. 

In 2016, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the review petition in 2016. The court agreed to hear the petition as in 2014, the court said review petitions of death row convicts should be heard in open courts. 

On December 22, 6 terrorists launched the attack on Red Fort.

Also read: 2000 Red Fort attack: SC affirms death penalty for Lashkar terrorist Mohd Arif alias Ashfaq, dismisses review petition

Four days later, Ashfaq and his wife -- citizens of Pakistan -- were arrested from Delhi's Jamia Nagar.

7 people were convicted in the case out of which Ashfaq's wife was sentenced to seven years. Two others got the same punishment whereas three people got the life sentence. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Durga Puja 2022: Preparations underway as countdown for 5-day festival begins | See pics
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
In Pics: Married women conclude their Karwa Chauth fasts as moon shines bright in North India
BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Etawah, UP: Man test-drives car he got in dowry, runs over aunt in accident
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.