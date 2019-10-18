Ready to give Guru Ravidas devotees same site where temple was demolished: Centre tells SC

Supreme Court

Centre has agreed to give Guru Ravidas devotees the same site where Ravidas temple was demolished a few months back in South Delhi.

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the decision was taken to ensure peace and harmony.

Attorney General KK Venugopal has told the apex court that 200 sq metre area of the site can be handed over to a committee of devotees for construction of the temple.

The court has taken Centre's proposal on record and listed the case for Monday for passing its order.

Attorney General has told the SC that he held consultation with all concerned parties including devotees and government officials and that the Centre has agreed to give the land considering sensitivity and faith of devotees for the site.

KK Venugopal also informed SC that five out of seven petitioners, who approached the court against the demolition of the temple has agreed to the proposal but only two are agreeable to it.

Supreme Court has said that it will pass the order after hearing petitioners objections.