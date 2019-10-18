Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Ready to give Guru Ravidas devotees same site where temple was demolished: Centre tells SC

Centre agrees to give Guru Ravidas devotees the same site where Ravidas temple was demolished a few months back in South Delhi.

Reported By:Sumit Kumar| Edited By: Sumit Kumar |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 18, 2019, 12:16 PM IST

Ready to give Guru Ravidas devotees same site where temple was demolished: Centre tells SC
Supreme Court

Centre has agreed to give Guru Ravidas devotees the same site where Ravidas temple was demolished a few months back in South Delhi.

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the decision was taken to ensure peace and harmony.

Attorney General KK Venugopal has told the apex court that 200 sq metre area of the site can be handed over to a committee of devotees for construction of the temple.

The court has taken Centre's proposal on record and listed the case for Monday for passing its order.

Attorney General has told the SC that he held consultation with all concerned parties including devotees and government officials and that the Centre has agreed to give the land considering sensitivity and faith of devotees for the site.

KK Venugopal also informed SC that five out of seven petitioners, who approached the court against the demolition of the temple has agreed to the proposal but only two are agreeable to it.

Supreme Court has said that it will pass the order after hearing petitioners objections.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad
Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now
From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids
Priyanka Chopra poses with Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's family; shares inside photos from engagement ceremony
Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Building collapses in national capital, many feared trapped inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.