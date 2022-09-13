Rani Kamlapati statue, Hanuman idol: List of unique gifts received by PM Modi to be auctioned for Namami Gange project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - ANI)

In an effort to collect proceeds for the Namami Gange project, several gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by political leaders and notable personalities are going to be up for auction. The e-auction is set to begin on September 17, PM Modi’s birthday.

Over the past few years, the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored to receive innumerable mementos and gifts from famous personalities and well-wishers from the length and breadth of the nation.

The unique auction of gifts received by PM Modi will include several historic artifacts such as exquisite paintings, sculptures, handicrafts, and folk artifacts. Further, the mementos that will be presented in the auction will be displayed at the National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi for visitors.

As per the official release, as many as 1200 gifts and mementos given to the Prime Minister will be auctioned. The proceeds which will be collected through the auction will go to the Namami Ganga project, which is a programme launched to clean the holy river Ganga.

Here is a list of items put for auction, including PM Modi’s gifts –

Replica of Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

Model of Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Statue of Rani Kamala Pati (gift by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan)

Trishool presented by Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Amrit Kalash containing sacred soil of Ayodhya

Badminton racket signed by ace shuttler K Srikant

Hanuman idol gifted by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Sun painting gifted by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Goddess Mahalaxmi statue gifted by NCP leader Ajit Pawar

Wall hanging of Lord Venkateshwara gifted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

It is notable that a flagship project of the Union Government Namami Gange seeks to conserve and rejuvenate our National River, Ganga by controlling pollution and improving the fragile river ecosystem.

The e-auction will take place online from September 17 to October 2, 2022, and the general public is invited to participate in the same by logging on to this link- https://pmmementos.gov.in/.

(With ANI inputs)

