Upendrra Rai interacts with students of journalism and media at AAFT, Marwah Studios

Ramesh Awasthi files nomination after receiving blessings from Baba Anandeshwar

Deputy CM Maurya declared, "The people of Kanpur have already stamped their approval for Ramesh Awasthi's historic victory. Let's rally and ensure 370 votes per booth."

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

Kanpur: Ramesh Awasthi, BJP candidate for the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat, conducted a historic procession on Saturday before filing his nomination, showcasing his strength to opponents. The procession echoed around the Collector's office with spirited slogans. A large public meeting was also held, attended by Deputy CM Keshav Maurya as the chief guest, where thousands of participants energized the crowd with enthusiastic chants. Deputy CM Maurya declared, "The people of Kanpur have already stamped their approval for Ramesh Awasthi's historic victory. Let's rally and ensure 370 votes per booth."

After decades, all major leaders of Kanpur gathered on one stage at the public meeting to convey a strong message of unity within the party.

During the public meeting, Deputy CM Maurya launched a sharp attack on the opposition. He also provided tips to BJP workers to ensure a resounding victory for Ramesh Awasthi. He emphasized strengthening their respective booths and surpassing the previous turnout by 370 votes. He made this promise to the public.

Ramesh Awasthi emphasized that the BJP stands apart from other parties because its foundation is based on ideology. He asserted that the BJP has never compromised its principles. Unlike other parties, which are solely focused on gaining power, the BJP considers the nation above the party. The aim of non-BJP parties is not the development of the nation but to establish their families in power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is distinguished by his constant focus on the nation. He did not take a single day off during his 10-year tenure. His vision encompasses both international and national issues, and he also prioritizes local concerns at every level of the organization. That's why wherever I go, I try to convey to the public that Modi resides in Kanpur's heart, and Kanpur holds Modi in its heart.

Before filing his nomination, Ramesh Awasthi visited the Paramt Temple with all his supporters, sought the blessings of Baba Anandeshwar, and poured holy water from the Ganges on Lord Bholenath. He then sought the blessings of victory through proper rituals. As they exited the temple to proceed with the nomination, journalists surrounded them. Responding to journalists' questions, Ramesh Awasthi stated that after winning, Kanpur would be brought into India's top 5 developed cities. He assured that the election would be one-sided this time. Once again, the lotus will bloom on Kanpur's parliamentary seat. The dream of a developed India envisioned by the Prime Minister will come true.

Keshav Maurya boosted the morale of workers from the stage and encouraged them to strengthen the party at the booth level. During this time, senior Lok Sabha candidate Ramesh Awasthi was joined on stage by Akbarpur Lok Sabha candidate Devendra Singh Bhole, Prem Lata Katiyar, Satish Mahana, Satyadev Pachauri, Neelima Katiyar, along with all MLAs, regional president Prakash Pal, state vice president Devesh Kori, both district presidents, and all organization officials present.

 
