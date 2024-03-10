India

Ramadan 2024 moon sighting: When will the holy month of Muslims begin in India? Know all details

The crescent moon of Ramadan 2024 is likely to be seen in some parts of the world tonight ( March 10, 2024).

The crescent moon of Ramadan 2024 is likely to be seen in some parts of the world tonight ( March 10, 2024). Countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, the US and Australia are gearing up to mark the first fast of Ramadan 2024 on Monday, March 11. In countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries, Ramadan will begin one day later (March 11). Depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon on March 11 evening after maghrib prayers. The moon sighting before Ramadan, also known as Ramzan/Ramazan/Ramzaan, is a practice that is a traditional and essential aspect of the Islamic faith as it determines the commencement of the month of fasting from dawn until sunset along with acts of charity and worship. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam during which they abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, evil thoughts and actions and having marital relations from dawn until sunset. Read: Arjun Bijlani shares health update after undergoing appendix surgery; thanks wife Neha Swami, fans, and medical team

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.