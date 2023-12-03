Rajasthan Tonk Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: Congress' Sachin Pilot is leading

The intense competition in Tonk features a head-to-head clash between Congress candidate Sachin Pilot and Bharatiya Janata Party's Ajit Singh Mehta.

The results for the Tonk Assembly Election 2023 are set to be announced today, December 3. The Election Commission (EC) initiated the vote counting for the Tonk Assembly constituency at 8 am. The intense competition in Tonk features a head-to-head clash between Congress candidate Sachin Pilot and Bharatiya Janata Party's Ajit Singh Mehta.



LIVE UPDATES:



Sachin Pilot is leading with 8775 votes.