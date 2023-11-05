Headlines

Anushka Sharma shares Virat Kohli's rare bowling record on his birthday: 'He is exceptional in every role in his life'

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, wanted Khalistani terrorist behind Air India attack threat?

Aadhaar Card Update: This information in Aadhaar card can be changed only once, check all details here

Meet Shark Tank India's newest shark, once sold cable TV, now worth over 12,800 crore and is the richest...

Rajasthan elections 2023: BJP releases fifth list of candidates for polls for November 25

The BJP on Sunday released a list of 15 candidates, which includes some fresh faces, for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections.

PTI

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

Rajasthan elections 2023: The BJP on Sunday released a list of 15 candidates, which includes some fresh faces, for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections.

The party has dropped the sitting MLA from Mawli (Udaipur) Dharmnarayan Joshi and fielded K G Paliwal instead.

Among the new faces fielded by the party are Gopal Sharma from Civil Lines and Ravi Nayyar from Adarsh Nagar.

The party had announced the name of Poonam Kanwar Bhati, the daughter-in-law of former minister Devi Singh Bhati, in the third list issued on November 2.

However, in the fresh list, Poonam Kanwar Bhati was replaced by her son Anshuman Singh Bhati in the Kolayat seat.

While Amit Chaudhary has been fielded from Hanumangarh, Chandramohan Batvada is from Kishanpole, Vijay Bansal from Bharatpur, former MLAs Rajkumar Rinwa from Sardarshahar, Prahlad Gunjal from Kota North and Babu Singh Rathore from Shergarh.

The candidates for Shahpura, Rajakhera, Masuda, Pipalda and Baran-Atru seats were also announced.

With the fifth list, the party has so far announced candidates for 198 out of 200 seats in the state.

The last date for filing a nomination is November 6.

