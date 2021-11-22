Rajasthan cabinet rejig: Portfolios allocated to all ministers; check full list

A day after the oath-taking ceremony in Rajasthan, the cabinet ministers and ministers of state have been distributed their portfolios.

On Sunday, as many as 15 ministers, with 11 of cabinet rank and four ministers of state, were inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet in a much-awaited Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle. The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan.

Here's the complete list of the ministers with their portfolios

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: Home, Finance, and IT & Communication

BD Kalla: Education minister

Parsadi Lal Meena: Health Ministry and Excise

Shanti Dhariwal: Parliamentary Affairs

Lalchand Kataria: Agriculture Ministry

Pramod Jain Bhaya: Petroleum and Mines Ministry

Saleh Mohammad: Minority Affairs

Udailal Anjana: Co-operative

Vishvendra Singh: Tourism