Rajasthan cabinet rejig: Portfolios allocated to all ministers; check full list

A day after the oath-taking ceremony in Rajasthan, the cabinet ministers and ministers of state have been distributed their portfolios.
On Sunday, as many as 15 ministers, with 11 of cabinet rank and four ministers of state, were inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet in a much-awaited Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle. The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan.
Here's the complete list of the ministers with their portfolios
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: Home, Finance, and IT & Communication
BD Kalla: Education minister
Parsadi Lal Meena: Health Ministry and Excise
Shanti Dhariwal: Parliamentary Affairs
Lalchand Kataria: Agriculture Ministry
Pramod Jain Bhaya: Petroleum and Mines Ministry
Saleh Mohammad: Minority Affairs
Udailal Anjana: Co-operative
Vishvendra Singh: Tourism