Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Past results vs Exit Poll predictions; know seat share forecasts of BJP, Congress

The outcome of the election is more suspenseful due to the closely contested combat between the BJP and Congress, as indicated by exit polls. Let's look at the result of the Rajasthan assembly election in 2018

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

On November 25, 2023, Rajasthan's one-phase elections came to an end. Exit polls for the Rajasthan Assembly elections were made available today by several organisations and news outlets. On December 3, 2023, the Indian Election Commission will announce the results of the Rajasthan Assembly elections. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly official results will be made available on the ECI website.

The outcome of the election is more suspenseful due to the closely contested combat between the BJP and Congress, as indicated by exit polls. Indicating that the state would continue to see the tradition of revolving-door policy, the majority of exit polls give the BJP a lead.

India's Today Axis My India and CNX indicate the ball is in Congress' court. Furthermore, there's room for doubt and excitement.

Rajasthan Exit Poll Election Results 2023:

According to Polstrat, the BJP would gain 100-110 seats, the Congress would win 90–100 seats, and the other parties would win 5–15 seats. With an estimated 94 to 114 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted by CVoter to win the most seats in Rajasthan. Congress, on the other hand, is expected to win 71–91 seats. Other parties are anticipated to stake claims to the 9 to 19 seats that are left.

The BJP is predicted to win 80–100 seats, while the Congress is predicted to win 86–106 seats, per Axis My India's prediction. In the interim, other parties will stake claims to 9 or 10 seats. According to CNX's prediction, BJP is anticipated to win 80–90 seats, while Congress is predicted to win 94–104 seats. Other parties will, however, claim over 14–18 seats.

Matrize predicts that 65–75 seats will be awarded to the Congress. In contrast, it is anticipated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win between 115 and 130 seats. It is expected that 12 to 19 of the remaining seats will be taken by other parties.

According to the poll of polls, the Congress is expected to win 81 to 95 seats. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win between 96 and 109 seats. It is expected that other parties will bag 10–18 seats.

What was the result of the Rajasthan assembly election in 2018?

Ashok Gehlot was appointed chief minister of the state of Rajasthan in 2018 after the Indian National Congress secured 100 seats in the assembly. In second place with 73 seats was the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

On January 14, 2024, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly's five-year term will come to an end. On November 25, 2023, single-phase elections were conducted in 199 of Rajasthan's 200 constituencies. In the one remaining seat, the Election Commission of India has rescheduled the polls.

