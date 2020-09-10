Railways to run 80 new special trains from Sept 12; reservations from today: Check full list

The Indian Railways announced that 80 more special trains will start operating from September 12, the bookings for which opened today, i.e. September 10. These will be fully reserved trains.

These 80 trains are being run in addition to the 30 special Rajdhani type trains and 200 Special Mail Express trains that are already in operation.

Railway board chairman VK Yadav said, "Eighty new special trains or 40 pairs of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin on September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation."

Yadav pointed out that all trains that are currently being run He also said that the Railways will run clone trains for waiting-list passengers.

"Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead of the actual train, so that passengers can travel," the railway board chairman said.

Yadav also said the Railways will run trains whenever there is demand from states for exams or other similar purposes.

Full list of trains

Indian Railways to run additional 40 pairs of more special trains w.e.f. 12th September 2020. These will be fully reserved train. Ticket can be booked from 10th September, 2020https://t.co/nurgBZYvJd pic.twitter.com/TtQKJyKAdQ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 6, 2020

According to the Rail Board, the decision to run these 80 special trains was based on the trend of people's movement and occupancy in the trains. The migrant labourers, who had returned to their native places amid the Coronavirus lockdown, are now coming back to their place of work.

It is keeping the movement of migrant labourers in mind that the Railways has decided to run these 40 pairs of special trains.