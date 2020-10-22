Headlines

Railways to now deliver your baggage to your home, check details

For this, booking in advance will have to be done through an app which will be made available in

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 09:24 PM IST

Indian Railways is going to introduce a new facility for passengers soon. Railways will now transport your goods from your home to your train, and from the train to your preferred destination.

For the first time, Indian Railways is going to start the 'Bag On Wheels' service.

The railway will also take the responsibility to transport your luggage to your home by train. 

Initially, this service was available in New Delhi, Delhi Jn., Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Cantonment, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram Railway.

For this, booking in advance will have to be done through the railway app. It will be the responsibility of the railway to deliver your goods to your train before the train leaves the station.

Passengers will have to pay a separate fee for the door to door service.

 General Manager of North and North Central Railway, Rajiv Chaudhary said that the railways is constantly trying to increase revenue through new measures. Working in the same direction, the Delhi Division has recently set a milestone by awarding contracts for app-based bags on wheels service under the Non-Rent-Revenue Acquisition Scheme (NINFRIS).

How to avail the 'Bag On Wheels' sevice?

 Through the BOW app (will be available for Android and iPhone users), railway passengers will apply to transport their goods from their home to the railway station or from the railway station to the home.

He said that for this facility, door-to-door service of goods will be provided to the passengers on nominal charges by the firm and their luggage will be transported easily from the passenger's house to his coach in the train or from his coach to his house.

The work of transporting the passenger's luggage safely will be carried out by the contractor. according to the booking details of the passenger 

 

