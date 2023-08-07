Rahul Gandhi returns as MP 136 days after disqualification in defamation row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership was restored on Monday, 136 days after he was disqualified with effect from March 23, 2023. Gandhi returns as MP after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat announced in a notification that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

"In continuation of notification ... Dated 24th March, 2023, the Supreme Court of India has passed an order on 04.08.2023 in Special Leave to Appeal (Crl.) No. 8644/2023, staying the conviction of Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala, which was ordered by the judgement dated 23.03.2023 of the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat,” the notification read.

"In view of order dated 04.08.2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi ... In terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," it added.

Following restoration of Gandhi’s membership, his party Congress said that it wanted him to be a key speaker in the debate over the no-confidence motion likely to be taken up in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rahul was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on March 24, with effect from March 23 following conviction by a Gujarat court in a defamation case. Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail.

A lawmaker automatically stands disqualified in a punishment for two years and above. The SC stayed Gandhi’s conviction on Friday.

(Inputs from PTI)