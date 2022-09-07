Rahul Gandhi launches 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', says 'every institution under attack from BJP-RSS'

Rahul said PM Modi brings out policies to “help large businesses who help him; demonetisation, GST, farm laws were all designed to help them.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that not just his party, but millions of people in the country are feeling the need of Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also accused the BJP and RSS of dividing the country on religious lines and languages.

Addressing the media at Bharat Jodo Yatra launch rally, Rahul hit out at the Centre, accusing it of using the central agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate against the opposition.

“Every single institution today is under attack from RSS-BJP, they think they can divide India on religious lines, languages. This country cannot be divided, it will always remain united,” he said.

“Today India is facing its worst economic crisis. A handful of large businesses control the entire country today. Earlier there was East India Company which controlled India and today there are 3-4 big companies which control the entire India,” Rahul said, in an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he has accused of favouring some big industrialists.

He said that PM Modi brings out policies to “help large businesses who help him; demonetisation, GST, farm laws were all designed to help them.”

The former Congress president said the tricolour belongs to every religion, state and language, but it is under attack today by the BJP and the RSS.

Ahead of the launch of its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday, the Congress said it is a turning point in Indian politics and marks a "new beginning".

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took part in a prayer meeting at Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur Wednesday morning.

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too," he said in a tweet later. "Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome," he said.

With the launch of the 3,570 km Yatra at a mega rally here, the Congress is seeking to flag economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation, while attempting to make gains in what it often described as battle of ideologies.