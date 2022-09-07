Rahul Gandhi launches 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', says 'every institution under attack from BJP-RSS'

Headlines

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes

L2 Empuraan: Mohalal's Lucifer gets a sequel, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran drops official announcement video

Meet world's richest royal family, much richer than the British Royals, Mukesh Ambani, Adani and Elon Musk

How did Yo Yo Honey Singh deal with weight gain due to bipolar disorder?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

L2 Empuraan: Mohalal's Lucifer gets a sequel, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran drops official announcement video

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

Celebs who died of cardiac arrest

5 most expensive cricket bats in the world

AI swaps actors playing Marvel, DC superheroes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

"Those are thing of past": Virat Kohli reveals why he doesn't celebrates aggressively nowadays

“My final is on 4th”: Golden boy Neeraj Chopra xudes confidence ahead of finals in Asian Games 2023

India-Canada Row: US clarifies its stand amid increasing diplomatic tension between India and Canada

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting second child after Vamika? Here's what we know

L2 Empuraan: Mohalal's Lucifer gets a sequel, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran drops official announcement video

Lived in chawl even after becoming star, producers would wait outside toilet to sign him, can you recognize this actor?

HomeIndia

India

Rahul Gandhi launches 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', says 'every institution under attack from BJP-RSS'

Rahul said PM Modi brings out policies to “help large businesses who help him; demonetisation, GST, farm laws were all designed to help them.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that not just his party, but millions of people in the country are feeling the need of Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also accused the BJP and RSS of dividing the country on religious lines and languages.

Addressing the media at Bharat Jodo Yatra launch rally, Rahul hit out at the Centre, accusing it of using the central agencies like CBI and Enforcement Directorate against the opposition. 

“Every single institution today is under attack from RSS-BJP, they think they can divide India on religious lines, languages. This country cannot be divided, it will always remain united,” he said. 

“Today India is facing its worst economic crisis. A handful of large businesses control the entire country today. Earlier there was East India Company which controlled India and today there are 3-4 big companies which control the entire India,” Rahul said, in an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he has accused of favouring some big industrialists. 

He said that PM Modi brings out policies to “help large businesses who help him; demonetisation, GST, farm laws were all designed to help them.” 

The former Congress president said the tricolour belongs to every religion, state and language, but it is under attack today by the BJP and the RSS. 

Ahead of the launch of its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday, the Congress said it is a turning point in Indian politics and marks a "new beginning".

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took part in a prayer meeting at Rajiv Gandhi memorial in Sriperumbudur Wednesday morning.

"I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too," he said in a tweet later. "Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome," he said.

With the launch of the 3,570 km Yatra at a mega rally here, the Congress is seeking to flag economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation, while attempting to make gains in what it often described as battle of ideologies.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Yohan Poonawalla, Adar Poonawalla's cousin, collector with cars worth over Rs 100 crore, bigger than Mukesh Ambani

Ganpati Visarjan: Mumbai and Pune police issue traffic advisory, special local trains to run, security tightened

Meet Shubhra Ranjan, IAS officers Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore's teacher

Meet Sharon Osbourne, 70-year-old TV star who fasts three days a week to lose weight

Punjab doctors find nuts, wires, earphones, safety pin inside man's stomach, details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE