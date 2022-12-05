Rahul Gandhi gives flying kisses to crowd chanting 'Modi, Modi' at Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi blows flying kisses to crowd | Photo: Screengrab/ @aviralsingh7777

Rahul Gandhi is currently leading Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra through Rajasthan. A video from his mass movement has started taking rounds on the internet, where the leader is seen waving his hands to the crowd. A section of the crowd starts chanting Modi, Modi and the congress leader started blowing fly kisses to them. This incident took place while the Yatra was passing through the Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

This video was shared by a Twitter user Aviral Singh. She wrote while captioning the post, "In Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, some people who were onlookers raised slogans of Modi Modi from the roof, then Rahul Gandhi gave them a flying kiss while encouraging them."

The Rahul Gandhi-led mass movement has now reached Rajasthan on Monday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, ministers, MLAs and many other leaders and workers joined Gandhi in the march. The Yatra will take a halt in Jhalawar for a night stay.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister alleged that the mainstream national media has boycotted the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"My charge is that the media has boycotted the yatra. Lakhs of people are joining it. But the national media is not supporting it. It means they have nothing to do with social cause for which media exists. It is the fourth pillar, it has its own importance," said Gehlot while addressing a press conference at Jhalawar.