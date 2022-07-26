'Have sex with pillow, abuse girls': Ragging horror in Indore's MGM Medical College | Photo: File

Senior MBBS students of MGM College in Madhya Pradesh have been charged with ragging by pressuring juniors to engage in harsh and unnatural activities. The students at the government college disclosed that they were made to act inappropriately toward other female students and engage in sexual acts with pillows.

Junior students reported the horrific incident by reaching the University Grants Commission's anti-ragging helpline. The UGC informed the college and demanded strict actions against the accused students. UGC also file a police complaint against the senior students involved.

It was also reported that the seniors forced younger male students to engage in abusive and obscene behaviours, such as forcing them to choose the name of a female batchmate and throwing insults at them.

“Juniors were also forced to slap each other and were beaten by the seniors when they failed to do so. Mobile phones were also kept away from them in the flats so that nothing could be recorded. Seniors also made comments on the body, figure, and skin colour of girl students of the junior batch. Such activities are traumatising and made them mentally unstable due to which they are getting suicidal thoughts as well,” the complaint reads.

Local police station in-charge Tehzeeb Qazi stated that police are recording the statements of students involved.

