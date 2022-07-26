Heavy rains at Amarnath cause flood-like situation, Yatra suspended | Photo: File

Heavy rains on Tuesday caused the Amarnath Yatra to be stopped between Panchtarni and the holy cave in Srinagar. Authorities claim that the region's severe rainfall caused a flood-like situation, and increased the water levels in a nearby stream. Officials added that as of right now, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage.

On June 30 from two base camps in Kashmir, the 43-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine began. It will end on August 11 in time for Raksha Bandhan. Due to the Covid epidemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra is being organised this year after a two-year delay.

