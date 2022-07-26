Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Heavy rains at Amarnath cause flood-like situation, Yatra suspended

Authorities claim that the region's severe rainfall caused a flood-like situation, and increased the water levels in a nearby stream.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

Heavy rains at Amarnath cause flood-like situation, Yatra suspended
Heavy rains at Amarnath cause flood-like situation, Yatra suspended | Photo: File

Heavy rains on Tuesday caused the Amarnath Yatra to be stopped between Panchtarni and the holy cave in Srinagar. Authorities claim that the region's severe rainfall caused a flood-like situation, and increased the water levels in a nearby stream. Officials added that as of right now, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage.

On June 30 from two base camps in Kashmir, the 43-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine began. It will end on August 11 in time for Raksha Bandhan. Due to the Covid epidemic, the annual Amarnath Yatra is being organised this year after a two-year delay.

READ | Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV manhandled by Delhi police, video stirs massive uproar

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS LAWCET answer key 2022 RELEASED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.