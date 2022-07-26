Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak, accused of running brothel, nabbed in UP

Yesterday, a court in Tura issued a non-bailable warrant against the Meghalaya leader.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 09:25 PM IST

Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak, accused of running brothel, nabbed in UP
Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak, accused of running brothel, nabbed in UP | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

BJP politician Bernard N. Marak had been arrested by Uttar Pardesh police after Meghalaya police had issued a lookout alert on Tuesday. At the checkpoint of the national highway, Marak was detained. Yesterday, a court in Tura issued a non-bailable warrant against the Meghalaya leader.

Marak had been charged for operating a "brothel" at his farmhouse in the West Garo Hills region of Meghalaya. Police arrested 73 people after performing a raid at the farmhouse on Saturday (June 23), rescuing six minors. Along with dozens of cars, authorities reportedly recovered hundreds of liquor bottles, condoms, and other items from the farmhouse known as "Rimpu Bagan."

READ | Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV manhandled by Delhi police, video stirs massive uproar

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS LAWCET answer key 2022 RELEASED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.