Meghalaya BJP leader Bernard N Marak, accused of running brothel, nabbed in UP

BJP politician Bernard N. Marak had been arrested by Uttar Pardesh police after Meghalaya police had issued a lookout alert on Tuesday. At the checkpoint of the national highway, Marak was detained. Yesterday, a court in Tura issued a non-bailable warrant against the Meghalaya leader.

Marak had been charged for operating a "brothel" at his farmhouse in the West Garo Hills region of Meghalaya. Police arrested 73 people after performing a raid at the farmhouse on Saturday (June 23), rescuing six minors. Along with dozens of cars, authorities reportedly recovered hundreds of liquor bottles, condoms, and other items from the farmhouse known as "Rimpu Bagan."

