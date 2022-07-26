Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV manhandled by Delhi police, video stirs massive uproar

Photo: PTI

Amid ED summons to Sonia Gandhi and Congress protests against it, a fresh controversy erupted on Tuesday over the handling of agitating leaders by cops. Video surfaced online showing a police personnel pulling Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV’s hair. Congress further claimed that the youth leader was manhandled.

Srinivas claimed that three to four policemen beat him up before detaining him.

#WATCH | Delhi Police personnel seen pulling the hair of National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, and manhandling him earlier during the party's protest.



“When we were protesting, some three to four police personnel hit me. They also pulled my hair and forcefully dragged me inside a car. The police first took us to Sarojini Nagar and later to the Vasant Kunj police station. We are yet to be released,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has said that it will undertake disciplinary action against the cops responsible for the manhandling of the politician.

“We are trying to identify the staff and disciplinary action would be initiated against the staff after identification,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth.

Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi was questioned for 6 hours and has been called in for a third round of questioning by ED on Wednesday.

