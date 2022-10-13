Search icon
Pune: Teen dies by suicide after being harassed, blackmailed in 'sextortion' case

The teenage boy was allegedly being blackmailed by an unidentified person on social media, the deceased's brother reported to the authorities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

Pune: Teen dies by suicide after being harassed, blackmailed in 'sextortion' case | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Over a 'sextortion' case in Pune's Dattawadi, a college-going teenage boy reportedly killed himself because he was tired of being harassed and threatened. The event is the city's second in recent times, according to a police official.

The reported suicide of a 19-year-old commerce student occurred on September 28. The teenage boy was being blackmailed by an unidentified person on social media, the deceased's brother reported to the authorities.

“The brother has told us the accused extorted Rs 4,500 from the deceased on three different occasions as well after threatening to leak objectionable photographs. The teen had jumped off a building in Dattawadi,” according to the police. The case has been registered and is being investigated in accordance with the provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

A 23-year-old boy from the Dhankawadi area is said to have committed suicide in a similar incident after being threatened with blackmail over a "nude video" of him by a person posing as a woman.

According to the official, the man allegedly hanged himself in his Dhanakwadi neighbourhood home after a scammer threatened to post a nude video of him and demanded money.

(With inputs from PTI)

