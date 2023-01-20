Search icon
Pune Metro: Civil Court to be India's deepest station, to act as interchange for Pimpri-Chinchwad-Swargate, Vanaz-Ramwad

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

Pune: The station will be connected to the under-construction Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar (File)

The city of Pune will soon boast of the country's deepest underground station. The Civil Court interchange station will be 108.59 feet deep with a roof as high as 95 feet. It will be used as an interchange facility for an underground station on the Pimpri-Chinchwad-Swargate route, one elevated route on Vanaz-Ramwadi route and Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar line. The metro will be completed next month. It will start in March.

The roof of the station will be so high that natural sunlight will fall on the floor of the Civil Court station. It will be the only station with such a unique feature.

The station is being developed as a commercial complex which will also have a bus station. The station will be so huge that 18 escalators will be needed to cover it fully.

Seven entry-exit gates will be installed on the Pune Metro Civil Court station. Apart from the railway lines, Pune Metro's headquarters will also be built on the station.

The ground floor will be for the interchange facility whereas the Vanaz to Ramwadi line will cut through diagonally at an elevation of 14 metres.

The station will be connected to the under-construction Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar through a 150-metre skywalk, reported Indian Express.

