Prove seriousness in resolving Ayodhya case: VHP's Dharam Sansad

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Dharma Sansad on Friday passed a resolution on Ram Temple asking the Supreme Court to prove “seriousness” in resolving the Ayodhya case and give a verdict in next two-three months.

“In view of the non-hearing due to reasons that make little sense, now it is for the Supreme Court to prove that it is also serious in this case. Through day-to-day hearing, it should give its verdict in two to three months,” the Dharma Sansad resolution on Ayodhya said.

“Since 1950, we have been standing at the doors of the judiciary. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court since 2011, but till now the hearing on the original issue has not been done. Every time the matter is posted only to a next date. It upsets the faith of the Hindu society in the Supreme Court,” it read.

The Dharma Sansad observed that the “pseudo-secular” pack in the country are indulging in “obstructionist” tactics to delay the Ayodhya case hearing. It also lashed out at the Congress for “spread illusions” about Ayodhya.

The resolution, however, has praised the Modi government’s plea in the Supreme Court that sought to hand over the “non-disputed land” around the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya to its “rightful owner” – Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

“Dharma Sansad welcomes this effort of the Central government and expresses confidence that with this undisputed land, it will also make every possible effort to hand over the alleged disputed land to the Hindus promptly.”

“The Sant Samaj has expectations from the current central government. By taking immediate action on our request of land return, they have made their commitment clear,” the resolution said.

Stating that the vow that was taken for the construction of Ram Temple has been “further strengthened”, the resolution said, “…till the construction of the grand Ram Temple on Sri Ram Janma Bhumi, the Hindu society will neither sit quiet nor allow anyone to sit quiet.”