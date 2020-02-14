'Promise me you'll never run away from my runway': You CAN'T miss Delhi Aiport's proposal to IndiGo on Valentine's Day

Valentine's day is finally here! The day when the feeling of 'love' is celebrated across the globe.

After an entire week full of the little gestures meant for your loved one, it's finally going to be the day when you have to express how you feel about your Valentine in the best possible manner.

While the couples are expressing their love, one 'couple' is making headlines today. We are talking about Delhi Aiport and IndiGo Airlines. Yes, you read it right!

On Valentine's Day, the official page of Delhi International Airport took to Twitter and shared a 'heart-melting' tweet for IndiGo.

"Hey @IndiGo6E, promise me you'll never run away from my runway!" Delhi Airport wrote with hashtag #ValentinesDay2020.

In response, IndiGo Airlines tweeted, "Oh darling, your love brings me back on-time, every time!"

Their 'plane crazy' love is taking social media with a storm.

Post this, Delhi airport also expressed its love to Air India, Air Vistara and SpiceJet

Hey @airvistara, its valentines day, want to continue flying higher with us? #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 14, 2020