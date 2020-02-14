'Promise me you'll never run away from my runway': You CAN'T miss Delhi Aiport's proposal to IndiGo on Valentine's Day
On Valentine's Day, the official page of Delhi International Airport took to Twitter and shared a 'heart-melting' tweet for IndiGo.
Valentine's day is finally here! The day when the feeling of 'love' is celebrated across the globe.
After an entire week full of the little gestures meant for your loved one, it's finally going to be the day when you have to express how you feel about your Valentine in the best possible manner.
While the couples are expressing their love, one 'couple' is making headlines today. We are talking about Delhi Aiport and IndiGo Airlines. Yes, you read it right!
"Hey @IndiGo6E, promise me you'll never run away from my runway!" Delhi Airport wrote with hashtag #ValentinesDay2020.
Hey @IndiGo6E, promise me you’ll never run away from my runway! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 14, 2020
In response, IndiGo Airlines tweeted, "Oh darling, your love brings me back on-time, every time!"
@delhiairport Oh darling, your love brings me back on-time, every time! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020 #LetsIndiGo— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 14, 2020
Their 'plane crazy' love is taking social media with a storm.
My love, @IndiGo6e, we have so many future planes together! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 14, 2020
@delhiairport Whenever you say that “kuch kuch hota hai” #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020 #LetsIndiGo— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 14, 2020
I’m just plane crazy about you. #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 14, 2020
Post this, Delhi airport also expressed its love to Air India, Air Vistara and SpiceJet
Hey @airindiain, you’ll always be my love at first flight! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 14, 2020
Hey @airvistara, its valentines day, want to continue flying higher with us? #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 14, 2020
Hey @flyspicejet, love how you turn my hub red, hot and spicy! #DELlovesYou #ValentinesDay2020— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) February 14, 2020