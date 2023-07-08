Search icon
Prominent Karnataka Jain monk Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj murdered: Report

The police have not found the body of the monk.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

The monk had been living in an ashram for the past 15 years. (Representational)

A prominent Jain monk in Karnataka has allegedly been murdered by two people in the state' Belgaum district. Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj has been missing since Wednesday. His followers filed a missing report on Thursday in the Chikodi area of Karnakata's Belgaum, reported Aaj Tak.

According to the channel, the police have arrested a suspect who reportedly admitted to murdering the monk. They have arrested another person allegedly linked with the murder.

The monk had been living in an ashram for the past 15 years. On Thursday, Bheemappa Udaare, the chief of the Acharya Kamkumar Nandi Charitable Trust, filed a missing complaint. The police took two suspects in custody who reportedly admitted to killing him and throwing his body in a river.

He was born on June 6, 1967, in Karnataka. Before he became a monk, his name was Bharmappa ji. 

He was initiated into monk-hood by Acharya Shri 108 Kunthu Sagar Ji Maharaj.

