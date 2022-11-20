Pro-Khalistan terrorist Harwinder Rind, accused in Punjab RPG attack, dies in Pakistan

Representational Image

A Khalistani terrorist, Harwinder Rinda, who has been involved in a number of terror attacks, including the RPG attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in May, was reported dead in Pakistan on Saturday. Sources claimed he was taken to a hospital in Lahore, but it was unclear what caused his death.

It was suspected that Rinda, a member of the outlawed Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International, was now residing in Pakistan, where he had been using the assistance of local criminals to engage in anti-national actions.

He was linked to the May this year RPG assault on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. He was also charged in a Haryana case involving the discovery of weapons and explosives in a car the very same month.

The 35-year-old was also linked to a hand grenade assault on the Nawanshahr branch of the criminal investigation agency in November.

As a result of his involvement in massive international smuggling of narcotics and weapons, investigative authorities labelled Rinda as a danger to national security.

He was sought in many instances across multiple states, including Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Haryana, and West Bengal, where he was labelled as Punjab's "most-wanted 'A' plus category' criminal. According to the police, Rinda moved to Nanded, Maharashtra, from Sarhali village, Tarn Taran district, Punjab, many years ago.

Also, READ: Delhi: Pregnant street dog beaten to death, dragged across field in chilling video

In 2008, he reportedly murdered a guy in Tarn Taran over an old grudge. The sarpanch of Hoshiarpur in Chandigarh, Satnam Singh, was murdered in broad daylight, and Rinda was implicated.

He is a fugitive sought in at least 30 different instances, including murder, dacoity, and extortion perpetrated by his group.

(With inputs from PTI)