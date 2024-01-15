President Murmu on 3-day visit of Meghalaya, Assam from today

Headlines

How to Track Someone and Find Phone Location by Phone Number

Apple iPhone 16 may feature more RAM, faster Wi-Fi: Report

‘We suffer more losses….’: Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election 2024 alone

This actress was married at 17, was only offered bold scenes, regretted doing Rs 687-crore hit franchise because...

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

‘We suffer more losses….’: Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election 2024 alone

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

7 tips to manage body aches in winters

 Health benefits of drinking jeera water 

AI imagines popular male singers as females

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

Delhi: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital, Drone Visuals From AIIMS

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Why All 4 Shankaracharyas May Skip Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’?

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Fighter trailer: Hrithik, Deepika take to the skies to avenge Pulwama, threaten to create 'India occupied Pakistan'

HomeIndia

India

President Murmu on 3-day visit of Meghalaya, Assam from today

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Meghalaya and Assam from today.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

During her visit, the president will open the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura on Monday. This will be her first visit to Meghalaya since becoming the president.

On January 16, President Murmu will speak to members of self-help groups at Baljek Airport, Tura, and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex on the same day.

Other activities on January 16 include addressing a gathering at Mawphlang, virtually inaugurating the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road, and laying the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim villages.

In the evening, the president will attend a civic reception hosted in her honor by the government of Meghalaya at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

Moving to January 17, President Murmu will take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu, Assam. This detailed schedule includes official events, inaugurations, and cultural celebrations during her visit to these Northeastern states.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Lord Ram's portrait prepared using 14 lakh diyas ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Chinese officials say COVID-19 infections may rebound in country in January

Ram Temple opening: From Makar Sankranti, shrines in Mauritius to organise chanting of Ramayana verses

Meet woman who lives in India's largest residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her husband is...

Merry Christmas box office collection day 2: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi film sees 37% growth, earns Rs 3.50 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE