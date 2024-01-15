President Murmu on 3-day visit of Meghalaya, Assam from today

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Meghalaya and Assam from today.

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Meghalaya and Assam from January 15 to 17, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

During her visit, the president will open the Meghalaya Games at the P A Sangma Stadium in Tura on Monday. This will be her first visit to Meghalaya since becoming the president.

On January 16, President Murmu will speak to members of self-help groups at Baljek Airport, Tura, and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex on the same day.

Other activities on January 16 include addressing a gathering at Mawphlang, virtually inaugurating the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road, and laying the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim villages.

In the evening, the president will attend a civic reception hosted in her honor by the government of Meghalaya at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

Moving to January 17, President Murmu will take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu, Assam. This detailed schedule includes official events, inaugurations, and cultural celebrations during her visit to these Northeastern states.