Preparations underway for farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day

With the Delhi Police giving permission to the farmers protesting at different borders of the national capital, all eyes are on the farmers' tractor rally that is scheduled to the carried out on the Republic Day.

Preparations for the rally are underway at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders. The agitation has now entered 61st day.

News agency IANS quoted Joginder Singh, the farmer leader of Punjab's Malwa region and President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta (Ugrahan), saying that more farmers were marching towards Delhi along with their tractors from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and other provinces of the country to take part in the tractor rally.

"Volunteers have been assigned specific works for the farmers` parade", he said, adding that more than one lakh tractors were ready to take part in the parade, and women too would march to Delhi in open trolleys.

The farmer leaders said they were preparing to carry out the farmers' Republic Parade on the outer ring road within the National Capital Region (NCR).

Punjab farmer leader and General Secretary of the BKU, Parminder Singh Pal Majra, said lakhs of farmers would participate in the rally. He informed that this rally would take place within a radius of 100 km in the NCR.

The farmer unions have clearly said they would carry out the tractor rally in a peaceful manner.

On Sunday, the agitating farmers received permission from the Delhi Police to hold their tractor rally on Republic Day. "Protesting farmers can enter Delhi but can't disturb the Republic Day parade," the Delhi Police said in the evening. The police said that the farmers' proposed tractor rally on Tuesday will begin amid tight security after Republic Day celebrations conclude.

"The tractor rally will enter Delhi from Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders and return to its originating points. From Singhu, it will pass through Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi border, KMP Expressway & then return to Singhu," ANI quoted Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police, as saying.