Prayagraj shocker: Girl's hair gets caught in generator, scalp torn off; victim serious after 700 stitches

The ambiance of felicity within a domicile in Prayagraj was abruptly marred by desolation when the lustrous tresses of a young girl, swaying exuberantly to the melodious beats of a disc jockey during a religious festivity, became ensnared within the whirling blades of the power generator. The unfastened locks of the girl became entangled in such a manner that even the dermal layer on her cranium was mercilessly lacerated, causing her entire corpus to be drenched in a crimson tide. This incident transpired in Saidabad, Prayagraj. Presently, a staggering count of approximately 700 stitches have been administered to mend the girl's wounded scalp, and it was only late in the nocturnal hours that the girl regained consciousness. However, her condition remains in a precarious state.

In reality, the name of this young lady, who is currently enrolled in the 10th grade, is Gunja. She was en route to the temple from her cousin's abode when this unfortunate incident unfolded. Amidst the jubilation, characterized by exultant revelry and synchronized movements to the rhythmic cadence of the DJ, Gunja was suddenly beset by an acute sensation, as if an external force were forcibly tugging at her tresses. Subsequently, her memory became fragmented, and when she eventually regained consciousness, she found herself confined within the sterile confines of a medical facility. Gunja's awakening was belated, transpiring in the waning hours of the night; nevertheless, her condition continues to be fraught with uncertainty. In the aftermath of this traumatic ordeal, Gunja's kinsfolk promptly admitted her to a privately-run hospital situated within the village.

Egregiously, Gunja's elder sister is scheduled to partake in the sacred union of matrimony on the auspicious date of May 28. An aura of unbridled mirth had pervaded the household, but this unforeseen calamity has cast a pall of despondency over the entire family.

The medical practitioners who are attending to Gunja have affirmed that her convalescence shall necessitate a protracted duration, owing to the extensive lacerations inflicted upon her cranial integument. The true extent of her recuperation shall only become discernible after a span of five to six months, yet there looms an ominous specter of potential infection dissemination. Additionally, the re-growth of her hair follicles remains an enigma, contingent upon the successful drying of the profusely seeping wound.

Regrettably, due to the paucity of financial resources, Gunja's cranial computed tomography (CT) scan could not be conducted. Consequently, the entire family is now frantically scrounging for funds, desperately engaging in resourceful stratagems to procure the necessary monetary means. Ramphal, Gunja's father, finds himself besieged by mounting trepidation, as he grapples with the profound concern of how to ensure his beloved daughter receives the requisite medical care. It is worth mentioning that the elder sister of the injured maiden, Pushpa, is slated to enter wedlock on the forthcoming May 28. The kindred spirits who have congregated to celebrate this joyous union have extended a benevolent hand of support to Gunja's family. Assurances have been tendered by the relatives, assuaging any lingering apprehensions pertaining to the treatment of the afflicted young girl. They pledge that the nuptials shall proceed unimpeded, while simultaneously assuring the family that the imperative medical intervention required by Gunja shall be accorded with utmost diligence and proficiency.

