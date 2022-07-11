PM Modi unveils national emblem on top of new Parliament building

Image Credit: Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building.

Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height.

This morning, I had the honour of unveiling the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/T49dOLRRg1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2022

It has been cast at the top of the central foyer with a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg.



The concept sketch and process of casting of the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphics of bronze casting ans polishing.

PM Modi also interacted wih workers involved in building the new Parliament.

I had a wonderful interaction with the Shramjeevis who have been involved in the making of the Parliament. We are proud of their efforts and will always remember their contribution to our nation. pic.twitter.com/p4LUFmCTDx July 11, 2022

Also present on the occasion were Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister of Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri.