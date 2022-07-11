Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

PM Modi unveils national emblem on top of new Parliament building

Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

PM Modi unveils national emblem on top of new Parliament building
Image Credit: Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building.

Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height.

 

It has been cast at the top of the central foyer with a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg.


The concept sketch and process of casting of the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling and computer graphics of bronze casting ans polishing.

PM Modi also interacted wih workers involved in building the new Parliament.

 

Also present on the occasion were Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister of Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.