PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of Dwarka expressway today

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway, easing traffic between Delhi and Gurugram.

Latest News

PTI

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 112 national highway projects across the country worth ₹1 lakh crore from an event in Gurugram on Monday.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, which will help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on the National Highway-48.

The 19-km-long Haryana section of the eight-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around ₹4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2-km-long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7-km-long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.

It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.

Other major projects that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the 9.6-km-long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)-Package 3 from Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi; three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at a cost of about ₹4,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh; and Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH-16 developed at a cost of about ₹2,950 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

He will also inaugurate the Kiratpur-to-Nerchowk section of NH-21 (two packages) worth around ₹3,400 crore in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet-Heskote section (two packages) worth ₹2,750 crore in Karnataka; and 42 other projects worth ₹20,500 crore in different states across the country.

Modi will also lay the foundation of various national highway projects across the country.

Major projects for which the foundation stones will be laid include 14 packages of Bengaluru-Kadappa-Vijayawada Expressway worth ₹14,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh; six packages of Belgaum-Hungund-Raichur Section of NH-748A worth ₹8,000 crore in Karnataka; three packages of Shamli-Ambala Highway worth ₹4,900 crore in Haryana; and two packages of Amritsar - Bathinda corridor worth ₹3,800 crore in Punjab.

“These projects will significantly contribute towards the growth of the national highway network as well as help in boosting socio-economic growth, enhance job opportunities and promote trade and commerce in regions across the country,” according to the statement.

