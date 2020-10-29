PM Modi to commemorate Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary as National Unity Day on October 31

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in various events lined up in Gujarat's Kevadia this week to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as National Unity Day.

Modi will offer floral tributes at the 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadia, administer the 'Ekta Pledge', and witness the 'Ekta Diwas Parade' on the occasion of Patel's birth anniversary on October 31, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

He will also inaugurate various projects, including a seaplane service connecting the 'Statue of Unity' with the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office mentioned that Modi will flag-off of the Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity, the inauguration of the Ekta Mall and Children Nutrition Park.

The Ekta Cruise Service entails the viewing of the Statue of Unity through the ferry boat service from Shrestha Bharat Bhavan to the Statue of Unity by covering a distance of six kilometres.

The 40-minute ride can be covered by a boat which can ferry 200 passengers at a time. The New Gora Bridge is built especially for the operation of the ferry service.

The Children Nutrition Park is the world's first-ever technology-driven nutrition park for children and is spread over an area of 35,000 square feet. A Nutri Train runs across the park to various exciting theme-based stations, namely Phalshaka Griham', Payonagari', Annapoorna', Poshan Puran', and Swastha Bharatam', the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Ekta Mall will display a diverse range of handicrafts and traditional items from all over India symbolising unity in diversity and is spread over 35,000 sq ft.

The Prime Minister will also unveil the seaplane service connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia with Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The state government in Gujarat had announced that the seaplane service in the state will begin from October 31 –the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The first flight will take off from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Colony in the Narmada district.

“the first-ever seaplane services in Gujarat will provide seamless and affordable air connectivity from Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad to the Statue of Unity, Kevadia.’’ a Gujrati government release stated.

The seaplane will be managed by the private airline SpiceJet. The seaplane can accommodate 12 passengers.

“There will be four flights a day between Ahmedabad and Kevadia on each side — which means four arrivals and four departures. The ticket price per person will be about Rs 4,800.

It is to be noted that taking the seaplane will drastically cut down the travel time between Ahmedabad and Kevadia which currently takes about four hours one way.

The journey by seaplane will be about one hour, according to a Gujarat government official said.

Modi will also address the probationers of Indian Civil Services at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, through a video conference from Kevadia.

This is part of the integrated foundation course 'Aarambh' launched in 2019, the statement said.

Aarambh aims at making the civil servants capable of leading the transformation and work seamlessly across departments and fields.