Twitter
Headlines

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

Meet actor who quit college, made tea on sets, has 29 flops and just 1 solo hit, still worth Rs 280 crore, owns...

PM Modi's 2024 Lok Sabha polls prediction: 'Our third term not far away; BJP will win...'

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring Bollywood madness to Jordan with grand Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

PM Modi's 2024 Lok Sabha polls prediction: 'Our third term not far away; BJP will win...'

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

10 Pakistani shows that became popular in India 

Indian pacers with best Test match bowling figures vs England

Gout pain: 8 ways to use cumin seeds to manage uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Rajkumar Santoshi opens up on reuniting with Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol for Lahore 1947: 'Best dream team'

Meet actor who quit college, made tea on sets, has 29 flops and just 1 solo hit, still worth Rs 280 crore, owns...

Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi's 2024 Lok Sabha polls prediction: 'Our third term not far away; BJP will win...'

Prime Minister emphasized that the third term of his government would be full of big decisions.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 09:51 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the third term of his government is not far and this time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party, individually will get 370 seats.

PM Modi, while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, cited the revocation of Article 370, which was removed during the second term of his government and said that the BJP will win 370 seats in its third term.

"A Ram Temple of Lord Ram was built which will continue to give new energy to the great tradition of India. Now the third term of our government is not far. Maximum 100 days left. The whole country is saying that 'Abki baar 400 paar'. I don't go into numbers but I can see the mood of the country. It will make the NDA cross 400 and BJP will get 370 seats," PM Modi said.

"We all saw the abolition of 370. Article 370 was abolished before the eyes of these many MPs and with the power of their votes. Nari Shakti Adhiniyam became law in the second term. From Space to the Olympics, there is an echo of the power of women's empowerment. People have seen the projects that were pending for years being completed," he added.

Further, the Prime Minister emphasized that the third term of his government would be full of big decisions.

"I had announced from the Red Fort that I want to see the country at the pinnacle of prosperity for the next 1000 years. The third term will be the term to lay the foundation for the next 1000 years. I am filled with great faith in the Indians and the country. I have immense confidence in the 140 crore citizens of the country," the Prime Minister said.

Listing out the achievements of his government, PM Modi said, "25 crore people have come out of poverty in 10 years. If the poor get resources and self-respect, they have the power to defeat poverty. With this thinking, we gave resources and self-respect to the poor. Today 50 crore poor people have bank accounts. Four crore poor have permanent houses. 11 crores are getting pure water from the tap. More than 55 crore poor people have got an 'Ayushman Bharat' card. 80 crore people have been provided with the facility of free grains."

While explaining the governance of his government, he asserted, "Modi asked those who were not asked before."

PM Modi also mentioned that by introducing the PM-Janman scheme, the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) have developed.

"For the first time in the country, the PVTGs who are very backward people among the backwards and are very small in numbers. We have made a 'PM-JANMAN' scheme that has worked for their development. We have changed the direction of development by making those who were the last villages on the border the first villages. When I advocate millets, I am concerned about the welfare of more than three crore millets farmers," he said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rainfall, check IMD prediction

Meet drummer Richard Tornetta, who may cost Elon Musk Rs 464000 crore for…

U19 World Cup 2024: Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan shine as India beat Nepal by 132 runs, enter semifinals

Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, earned Rs 20 daily, now runs Rs 104 crore company

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, got Rs 70 lakh job, became IAS officer with AIR 24, he’s now…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE